India had a medal-less day on competition Day 12 of the ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol, at the Egypt International Olympic City Shooting Range in Cairo.

In the only event of the day, the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men, where there was Indian participation, the trio of Vijay Kumar, Anish and Vijayveer Sidhu shot 870 in qualification stage one to finish fourth and qualify for the top eights, where they shot 556 to finish seventh and bow out of the competition.

Indian shooters will compete in one more event on Tuesday and so far they have accumulated 12 gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals to be placed second on the medal tally behind China.