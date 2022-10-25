Top seed Anupama Upadhyaya, fifth seed Unnati Hooda and Rakshita Sree Santosh Ramraj progressed to the women’s singles round of 32 at the BWF World Junior Championships in Santander on Tuesday.

Up against Singapore’s Yi Ting Elsa Lai, Upadhyaya lost a close first game 21-19 but bounced back superbly to win the subsequent games 21-10, 21-9 to win the match.

Hooda also secured her place in the next round with a three-game win beating Sri Lanka’s Ranithma Liyanage 21-11, 19-21, 21-7.

Ramraj earlier beat 16th seed Lucie Krulova 21-16, 21-12 to move into the round of 32.

In the men’s singles, Bharat Raghav and Ayush Shetty bowed out in the second round. While Raghav lost in straight games to top seed Alex Lanier, Shetty lost a see-saw battle 20-22, 21-15, 21-18 to Singapore’s Lau Jun Hui Marcus.

The mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika Sharma came back from a game down to beat 10th seeds Jonathan Dresp and Anna Majikovskiy 18-21, 21-19, 21-17.

Fourth seed S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, women’s doubles pairs of Shreya Balaji-Srinidhi Narayanan, Isharani Baruah-Devika Sihag, men’s doubles pairs of Nicholas Raj-Tushar Suveer and Arsh Mohammad-Abhinav Thakur will be in action later in the day.