Ireland pulled off a stunning upset Wednesday as they defeated world number two England by five runs in a rain-affected match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne.

After being sent in to bat, Ireland were all out for 157 with four balls remaining. England’s chase had reached 105-5 when rain ended play after 14.3 overs, five runs behind on the DLS scoring method.

Here’s a look at the reactions from Ireland’s stunning victory over England:

Can England afford both Malan and Stokes in their side? They’re clearly two fine players, but are slow starters.



In a game always likely to be rain-reduced the need to start quickly had such added importance today. — Henry Moeran (@henrymoeranBBC) October 26, 2022

IRELAND! ♥️☘️ — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 26, 2022

Congrats Ireland. Better team on the day #T20WC2022 — Isa Guha (@isaguha) October 26, 2022

Ireland pull off shock win over England, aided and abetted by rain, but also some fine cricket. Five teams in this group have a win each. Race for getting into the knock-out becoming even more intense — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 26, 2022

What scenes here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Irish fans roar in joy. The players cannot stop smiling. They celebrate and sign a few autographs for their fans.#ENGvsIRE #T20WorldCup — Prajakta (@18prajakta) October 26, 2022

We'll never know what could have been had the rain not intervened. But noone can begrudge Ireland their victory. Terrific performance. A famous win on DLS. And Group 1 is wide open. Is Afghanistan beat New Zealand...every team will have won 1 and lost 1 👀 #ENGvsIRE — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) October 26, 2022

Group 1 qualification probability



🇳🇿 63%

🇦🇺 37%

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 37%

🇱🇰 33%

🇦🇫 19%

🍀 12% #T20WorldCup — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) October 26, 2022

No more Super 12. This is Super 13 with Rain being 13th team. #T20WorldCup — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 26, 2022

What visuals yet again from MCG!



Ireland soaking it in and their fans cheering them on and the two congregating as one



❤ — El Chopernos (@El_Chopernos) October 26, 2022

England have lost the match by five runs to Ireland, what a group!!!!! 🔥🥵#irevseng #T20WorldCup2022 #DLS — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) October 26, 2022

If three more balls had been bowled and had Moeen Ali hit a six and four off those, England would have won. In the end, a famous (and deserved) win for Ireland. Such a cricket thing. #T20WorldCup — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) October 26, 2022

🇮🇪 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 26, 2022

Now need Afghanistan to beat NZ to open this group even more and create some havoc! — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) October 26, 2022

Well, that's it! Ireland win. And they deserve it - they really outplayed England. This group is wide open and the Aus v England match on Friday should be an absolute doozy. #ENGvIRE #T20WorldCup — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) October 26, 2022

All this WT20 is missing is a 22 runs off 1 ball and no better team to happen it to than England. C'mon. — Manya (@CSKian716) October 26, 2022

(With text inputs from AFP)