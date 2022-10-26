Sameer Verma produced one of the best results for him in recent times at the international level, downing world No 6 Anthony Ginting at the French Open Super 750 in Paris on Wednesday.

Verma defeated Ginting in an absolute rollercoaster, saving two match points in the decider 21-15, 21-23, 22-20 in 77 minutes.

Also progressing to the round of 16 was HS Prannoy, who defeated a familiar foe in Daren Liew, also in three games.

Earlier in the day, MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila were defeated in straight games as Fajar Alfian / Muhammad Rian Ardianto asserted their form and class on this match. The Indonesians won 21-15, 21-16 in 37 minutes.

Verma, ranked 31st in the world now, produced a fine performance to save match points and down the Indonesian star in three games. In the second game, the Indian fought back from 15-20 down to force a match point but Ginting saved that and converted his next game point.

In the decider it was Ginting who had the lead for most part but the Indian mounted a fine comeback from 8-14 to 14-14. From there both players had their moments but Verma once again fought back from 18-20 down to win four straight points.

Prannoy took the opening game but Liew fought back hard in game 2. Things got heated towards the end after a lengthy break due to an umpiring confusion in the decider. But Prannoy held his lead and his nerve to win 21-16, 16-21, 21-16. Liew throws his racket away at the end.

Lakshya Sen and Srikanth Kidambi take on each other later in the day.

(More to follow)