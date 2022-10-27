ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherlands live: Kohli brings up fifty, Suryakumar
Follow live coverage of India’s Group 2 match against Netherlands in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Live updates
FIFTY for Virat Kohli!
Back-to-back fifties for the King. This one comes off 38 deliveries. Just business as usual.
IND 144/2 (17 overs): Almost like these two are having fun out in the middle, comparing who can hit the better shots! Suryakumar was leading the race but Kohli joins in with a stunning six over extra cover. Just carves it. Not to forget the picture-perfect hold following the four earlier. An exhibition by these two and 16 runs off that over.
IND 128/2 (16 overs): We were expecting and acceleration and it has indeed begun. At least the intent is there. Back-to-back fours from Suryakumar... gets the first past long-off, cover, extra cover and then makes room to punch one through the off-side. Kohli joins the party with one boundary square of the short fine leg. 14 runs off the over.
IND 114/2 (15 overs): Suryakumar flicks it over backward square leg for four in the third delivery. Kohli, again happy to play second fiddle. Can’t blame him when Suryakumar takes charge. 8 runs off that over but with just five overs to go and these two well-settled, expect them to charge on.
IND 106/2 (14 overs): Back-to-back fours from Suryakumar against van Meekeren. Just whips the shorter one over backward square leg and follows it up with a lovely cover-drive in the next. Just beautiful shot-making from him.
IND 95/2 (13 overs): Kohli lofts one straight over the bowler’s head and over the ropes for four. Good running between Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to keep the scoreboard ticking as well. 11 runs off Pringle.
WICKET! 11.6: Rohit Sharma 53(39) ct Colin Ackermann b Fred Klaassen, India 84/2 The captain’s stay comes to an end. He was looking to step on the gas but there isn’t enough power in the shot to clear deep mid-wicket and holes out to Ackermann stationed in the deep. Fifty and gone!
IND 78/1 (11 overs): Slightly casual from the Dutch now, sneaking in a few gifts for India there. Rohit brings up back-to-back fours to register the half-century. 11 runs off that Pringle over.
FIFTY for captain Rohit Sharma!
Comes off 35 deliveries. Not the most fluent but the skipper has brought on three sixes and four fours. Expect the acceleration to begin now.
IND 67/1 (10 overs): The most fruitful over for India so far, 14 runs off it. A four off backward point and another six over fine-leg to top it up for Rohit. Kohli content with playing second fiddle so far but reckon he will get a move on now.
IND 53/1 (9 overs): Decent start for spinner Shariz Ahmad’s spell. Just 5 runs off it.
IND 48/1 (8 overs): Rohit’s second six and the second of the innings as well. Pure timing on that pulls as it clears long-on. He is also adjudged out in the next delivery but the umpiring today has been off. Rohit reviews it immediately and there is a clear spike and he survives. 10 runs off that over.
IND 38/1 (7 overs): Economical bowling from Pringle here, not giving many boundary-scoring opportunities. 6 runs off it, Tim Pringle 2-0-8-0 in his spell so far.
End of powerplay: That Rohit pull for six remains the only six in the powerplay. The bowling has been tight but reckon it has more to do with India being a tad bit cautious here. They should look to score more boundaries and free up now. IND 32/1
IND 32/1 (6 overs): Almost carries and Pringle once again where there’s an opportunity lost with the fielding. Just four runs off that Paul van Meekeren over.
Ah, looks like Rahul should have gone for the review.
IND 28/1 (5 overs): An even tighter over from Klaassen, just two runs off it. He also almost has Rohit in the last delivery but it’s dropped by Pringle on mid-on. Should have been an easy catch.
IND 26/1 (4 overs): A square cut off a short ball for four in the third delivery from Rohit. He is looking in good touch so far. Five runs off that Bas de Leede over.
IND 18/1 (3 overs): Rahul departs but Kohli walks in to huge cheers. Expect nothing less after THAT knock against Pakistan. Meanwhile, a classic Rohit pull over deep square leg for six to end the over on a high.
WICKET! 2.4: K L Rahul 9(12) lbw Paul Van Meekeren, India 11/1 Umpires reckon it was hititng the stumps. Rahul didn’t seem convinced but after Rohit’s suggestion that it might be going down leg, Rahul chooses against the review. First the talk about the strike rate and now back-to-back single digit scores for the Indian opener, the pressure has got to be mounting now.
IND 9/0 (2 overs): A tight over from Tim Pringle to follow it up. Just two runs off it.
IND 7/0 (1 over): Timing from Rahul in the third delivery as he drives a full-ish delivery past mid off for four. 7 runs off the first over.
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are out in the middle for India. Fred Klassen to open the bowling for Netherlands.
12:36 PM: Meanwhile, some important news for Indian cricket! BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has just tweeted that in an attempt to implement pay equity policy for the contracted Indian women’s cricket team players, the cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Stay tuned for more on this front.
Group 2 Standings (Before India vs Netherlands)
|POS
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|N/R
|TIED
|NET RR
|POINTS
|1
|South Africa
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|+5.200
|3
|2
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+0.050
|2
|3
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|-2.375
|2
|4
|Zimbabwe
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+0.000
|1
|5
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.050
|0
|6
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.450
|0
Teams:
Netherlands Playing XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren
India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
TOSS: India win the toss and opt to bat first.
12:24 PM: At the pre-match press conference, India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey had a few words to say about Arshdeep Singh who had picked 3/32 against Pakistan.
The composure he’s shown, the clarity of thought process that he’s shown, he’s a great kid. I think this is the fate that he’ll go through. There will be ups and downs in his career, but the way he’s come back, the quality he’s shown with the way he’s come back and the ability to handle pressure is phenomenal, and I think I’m not really surprised the way he’s bowled in the first game, as well.
So we have a lot of confidence in him, and he has a good future for us.
12:21 PM: The toss will take place at 12:20 PM IST and the match is scheduled to begin at 12.39 PM IST.
That was some knock by Rilee Rossouw to drive South Africa to that colossal win against Bangladesh.
Data check: SA’s Rilee Rossouw scores centuries in back-to-back T20Is with fine T20 World Cup knock
South Africa won by 104 runs. So, expect the toss to happen soon now, the Indian team are out and about, practicing.
Match news: There is some delay in the start of India vs Netherlands as the Group 2 match between South Africa vs Bangladesh is still going on at the SCG.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of India’s Group 2 match against Netherlands in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
India, probably still high on confidence and adrenaline from that stunning run-chase against Pakistan in MCG, are unlikely to go in with a Playing XI that sees rotation or rest against Netherlands. India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey also insisted that everyone is fit and ready to go in the pre-match press conference.
T20 World Cup: India bowling coach on Arshdeep Singh – ‘Ability to handle pressure is phenomenal’
India have quite a few areas to work on, despite that win against Pakistan. Netherlands, meanwhile, are coming into this game with a loss against Bangladesh in their Super 12 opener. It is important to know that the two sides have never faced each other in this format but it’s a tournament that has seen so many upsets already that one can never rule it out now. Can Netherlands keep up with the trend?
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli’s heist against Pakistan should not paper over areas to improve for India
Squads
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Ashwin Ravichandran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel.
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover.
Also read:
T20 World Cup: Kohli’s heist against Pakistan should not paper over areas to improve for India
T20 World Cup: Kohli brings the roof and Rauf down at MCG with two majestic swings of his bat
Witnessing a Melbourne masterclass: Oh, Virat Kohli. You have left us all stunned again
SKY rise: For Suryakumar Yadav, India’s elite T20 batter, the signs were there early