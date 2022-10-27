ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Watch: Virat Kohli hits a breathtaking six over cover in India’s T20 World Cup match vs Netherlands Kohli scored back-to-back half centuries at the World Cup and in this was the standout shot of his innings in Sydney. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Virat Kohli in action vs Netherlands | Saeed KHAN / AFP He enjoyed that one, did #KingKohli! 😲What was your reaction to this jaw-dropping hit over the covers for six?ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup #INDvNED #BelieveInBlue #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/bPOqOHD9RU— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 27, 2022 T20 World Cup, IND vs NED as it happened: India’s all-round show ensures 56-run win over Netherlands We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. T20 World Cup Netherlands Virat Kohli India vs Netherlands