ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Watch: The video that Sikandar Raza thanked Ricky Ponting for after Zimbabwe's epic win vs Pakistan Raza, who was adjudged player of the match, said that Ponting's video published by ICC served as a source of extra motivation for him. Scroll Staff 15 minutes ago Sikandar Raza (far side) | AFP The clip of Ricky Ponting that Sikandar Raza mentioned in his Player of the Match interview.#T20WorldCup #PAKvZIM https://t.co/SEN7XTyEzX— hypocaust (@_hypocaust) October 27, 2022 "Whatever happens , happens with the will of Allah and Allah only"Really humbled to be spoken about one of the "Greats" of the gameJust speechlessLet's go again today #inshallah https://t.co/Gh82grgpMI— Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) October 27, 2022 T20 World Cup: Reactions as Raza leads Zimbabwe to huge result vs Pakistan – 'What an amazing win'