French Open Super 750, men’s doubles semifinal live updates: Satwik-Chirag take on Choi-Kim
Follow live coverage of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Paris.
Live updates
Men’s doubles SF, Satwik-Chirag 21-18, 6-3 Choi-Kim: The Koreans have indeed been pegged back by soft errors so far in this match. Another couple of shots find the net and the Indians suddenly have a three-point lead.
Men’s doubles SF, Satwik-Chirag 21-18, 3-3 Choi-Kim: The Indians won the first two points to start the second game but it’s all square at the moment as Chirag changes his racket. This game could go down to the wire as the Koreans aim to stage a fightback.
Men’s doubles SF, Satwik-Chirag 21-18 Choi-Kim: It ended up being a close-ish game but lasted just 21 minutes. Satwik-Chirag manage to regroup and close it out. The Indians have dictated play so far and been more aggressive. Another strong start here in the second game and the Koreans will be under immense pressure.
Men’s doubles SF, Satwik-Chirag 19-18 Choi-Kim: Well, well... three straight points now for the Koreans and the Indians are under pressure. Some miscommunication, too, there between Satwik and Chirag.
Men’s doubles SF, Satwik-Chirag 19-15 Choi-Kim: It’s been a frantic first game, with short and sharp rallies, and the Indians are two points away from closing it out. The Koreans are forced into hitting another shot wide.
Men’s doubles SF, Satwik-Chirag 17-13 Choi-Kim: The Indians are continuing to be aggressive and are dictating play.
Men’s doubles SF, Satwik-Chirag 14-12 Choi-Kim: Avoidable mistakes by the Indians while serving have cost them two points so far. The Koreans have closed the gap to two points now.
Men’s doubles SF, Satwik-Chirag 13-9 Choi-Kim: Satwik gets a comfortable put-away at the net after the interval before the Koreans win consecutive points. But Chirag finds the corner in the next point and the Indians lead by four again.
Men’s doubles SF, Satwik-Chirag 11-7 Choi-Kim: Errors again from the Koreans with the Indians playing aggressively, and Satwik-Chirag take a healthy lead to the interval.
Men’s doubles SF, Satwik-Chirag 8-7 Choi-Kim: A couple of points for the Koreans before Chirag reacts quickly near the net to draw an error and give the Indians the lead again.
Men’s doubles SF, Satwik-Chirag 6-4 Choi-Kim: Both pairs have defended well but also made errors in the opening exchanges. The Indians have a two-point lead again.
Men’s doubles SF, Satwik-Chirag 4-2 Choi-Kim: The Koreans draw level before hitting one long as the Indians take the lead again. Satwik then plays a nice drop before Chirag closes out the point at the net.
Men’s doubles SF, Satwik-Chirag 2-0 Choi-Kim: The Indians are on the money straight away and have opened up a slight lead in the first game.
The warmups are done and we’re ready for play!
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Paris.
With a win against top seeds Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in the last eight, India’s Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be upbeat as they take on Korea’s South Choi Sol-gyu and Kim Won-ho in the semifinals today. This is the first time the two pairs will be facing each other (although the Indians have faced Choi before with his other partners). The seventh-seeded pair is the only Indian representation left in the tournament in Paris, and also the only seeded pair left standing, and the duo will be determined to push for the men’s doubles title.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy BWF / Viacom 18 / Tournament Software