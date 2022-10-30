French Open Super 750, men’s doubles final live: Satwik-Chirag in the lead
Live updates from the final between India’s Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han.
Live updates
Men’s doubles final, Satwik/Chirag 21-13, 8-4 Lu/Yang: Satwik is taking this over at the moment. Superb smash from the youngster, at the end of a fast flat rally.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik/Chirag 21-13, 6-4 Lu/Yang: Service fault for height called on Satwik. Again.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik/Chirag 21-13, 6-3 Lu/Yang: Lovely! What a smash from Satwik. Actually he has sliced that a little and it dips viciously on Lu.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik/Chirag 21-13, 3-3 Lu/Yang: Like towards the end of the first game, it is a much more even contest here at the start of second. Tactically, Mathias Boe just reinforcing what the Indian duo are doing. Lu/Yang do have another gear or two left though, the Indians need to be alert.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik/Chirag 21-13 Lu/Yang: Like he often does, Satwik with a flick serve on game point, and Chirag kills it on the third shot. Sums up how efficient the Indians have been so far.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik/Chirag 20-13 Lu/Yang: Terrific flat exchange and it is 7 game points for the Indians.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik/Chirag 19-11 Lu/Yang: That’s a soft error from Yang on serve.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik/Chirag 17-11 Lu/Yang: The nerves are out of the way, for sure. Super smash from Lu,
Men’s doubles final, Satwik/Chirag 17-9 Lu/Yang: Lovely rally again. The slow start for TPE apart, it’s been a fun contest.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik/Chirag 16-8 Lu/Yang: Much better contest at the moment. Satwik sets up a nice rally with a smash, Chirag kills it at the net. Best 1-2 we have seen so far, Chirag with a momentary delay before smashing it superbly.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik/Chirag 15-8 Lu/Yang: A bit of to-and-fro at the moment. The Indians get the serve after a nice flat exchange.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik/Chirag 14-7 Lu/Yang: Rare piece of indecisive play by the Indians, as Satwik decides last moment to take the shuttle at the back court. Doesn’t cost the Indians much, service goes long next up.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik/Chirag 13-6 Lu/Yang: Relentless attack from Chirag and he gets the rally going his way eventually. Moving better too after limping a bit earlier.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik/Chirag 11-5 Lu/Yang: A big lead for the Indians at the interval and Mathias Boe actually had not much to say other than keep going.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik/Chirag 10-5 Lu/Yang: OUCH! Chirag hit his own leg with his racket. That’s got to hurt. A mini revival for Lu/Yang, they are now more pumped up, trying to fire themselves up.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik/Chirag 8-2 Lu/Yang: There is the service fault for the Indians. Satwik this time. But at this big a lead, perhaps no better time to make it.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik/Chirag 5-0 Lu/Yang: The commentators reckon the TPE pair are a bit nervous... given it’s their first Super 750 level final and all that. The Indians do have much more big-match experience. Going by the early rallies, nerves for TPE indeed. But might not last long.
Men’s doubles final, Satwik/Chirag vs Lu/Yang: It’s been one heck of a run for the TPE pair, their first real breakthrough at this level. Neither of them are young per se, but they have never reached a final of an event beyond the Super 300 level in nearly four years.
Men’s doubles final, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs Lu Ching Yao / Yang Po Han: The TPE pair has been around for a long time but this is their first final at this level. For the Indians, the 7th seeds, their second Super 750 final and both here in Paris.
Coming up, men’s doubles final
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Paris.
The seventh seeded pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be competing in their second French Open final, and they’ll be the team to beat having gotten the better of top seeds top seeds Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in the quarterfinal. They take on the unseeded pair from Chinese Taipei, of Lu Ching Yao Lu and Yang Po Han. It will the pairs’ first meeting on tour. And it is set to be a cracking contest.
Can the Indian duo win their second World Tour title of the year after their India Open triumph?
Screenshots in the blog courtesy BWF / Viacom 18 / Tournament Software