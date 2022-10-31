On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the India squad for the upcoming tour to New Zealand. The Twenty20 side is set to be captained by Hardik Pandya, and vice-captain will be Rishabh Pant, while Umran Malik and Kuldeep Yadav got called up for both formats.

The members of the Indian team currently in Australia for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup would be expected to fly to New Zealand after the conclusion of the mega-event.

The tour begins on November 18 in Wellington with three T20Is, followed by the same number of ODIs. The series concludes on November 30 with the final ODI at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval.

The first T20I will be contested on Friday, November 18 at Sky Stadium in Wellington. The sides will transfer bases to Mount Maunganui for the second T20I which will be played at the Bay Oval on November 20, Sunday.

Speaking about the non-selection of Prithvi Shaw, chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma said, he “will definitely get his chances and we selectors are in touch with him but we are trying to give chances to those who are performing.”

Squad for ODIs and Tests in Bangladesh were also announced.

Full squad: Three T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik. Three ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

