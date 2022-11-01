Indian boxer Sparsh Kumar kickstarted India’s campaign on a winning note on the first day at the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships which is witnessing the participation of 267 boxers from 27 top boxing nations in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday.

Sparsh (51kg) was up against Kyrgyzstan’s Diushebaev Nurzhigit in the R32, the Punjab boxer displayed sharp foot movement and precise punches to notch a comfortable 5-0 win against his opponent. The southpaw dictated the pace of the bout right from the beginning and didn’t allow him to settle.

Sparsh will face Olympic bronze medallist and reigning World Champion Saken Bibossinov in the pre-quarterfinal tomorrow.

Later tonight, Lakshya Chahar (80kg) will begin his campaign against Tajikistan’s Shabbos Negmatulloev in the pre-quarterfinal bout.

Five-time Asian Medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) as well as seven other Indian male pugilists, Ananta (54kg), Hussamuddin (57kg), Etash Khan (60kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Sachin (71kg), Lakshya (80kg) and Kapil (86kg) will begin their campaign in the pre-quarter finals.

Govind Sahani (48kg), Sumit (75kg), Naveen (92kg) and Narender (92+kg) will be starting off from quarter-finals after receiving first round byes.

Among the women pugilist, Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will start her campaign against 2016 World Champion Valentina Khalzova of Kazakhstan in the quarter-final on Saturday. Lovlina who has changed her weight category from 69kg will be playing her first international tournament in the 75kg weight category here.

2018 World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur (60kg) who is making a comeback will be up against Asian Games gold medallist and two-time Asian gold medallist Yeonji Oh of Korea in the quarter-final on Sunday.

Among the other women boxers, Monika (48kg), Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), Pooja (70kg) and Savita (50kg) will kick-off their campaign from the quarter-final stage.

Saweety (81kg) and Alfiya Pathan (+81kg) will be starting in the semi-finals.

Hussamuddin (57kg) will also be in action tomorrow along with Sparsh in their pre-quarterfinal bouts.

The previous edition of the tournament, held in Dubai last year, the Indian contingent had won 16 medals and had ensured the country’s best-ever performance at the Championships.