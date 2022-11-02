Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Malvika Bansod registered three-game victories in the opening round of Hylo Open Super 300 event in Saarbrucken, Germany on Wednesday.

Men’s doubles pairing of Satwik-Chirag were two points away from an early exit but fought back to progress with a thrilling win, in a match that had some dramatic moments. Around the same time, Bansod also completed a fine fightback against a slightly higher-ranked player Clara Azurmendi from Spain.

Fresh from their Super 750 triumph in Paris, Satwik and Chirag faced a tricky test against Lee Yang and Lu Chen. While it was the first meeting between this pairing, Lee is half of the pairing that won the gold medal at Tokyo Olympics last year. The Indians had met Lee and Wang Chi Lin in the group stages and had even defeated them in Tokyo.

On Wednesday, they dropped the opening game and then won 19-21, 21-19, 21-16 in just over an hour. The opening saw the Indians fight back from 7-14 to 17-17 but Lee and Lu pulled ahead in the end. In the second game, the two pairs were neck and neck for the most part, with neither pair dominating any stretch. There was also a point where the Indians were frustrated by a line call (not for the first time in the match) and both had rackets down at one point, calling for referee to intervene. But they were presumably told to carry on. From 17-19 down, they found their groove to win four straight points.

The decider saw Satwik-Chirag stay in the lead from 8-8 onward and close the match out. There was relief more than celebration in the end as they navigated a tough test.

The Indians will face England’s Rory Easton and Zach Russ next.

For Bansod, the opening game was a case of missed opportunities, as she had three game points at 20-17. But Azurmendi, world No 39, won five straight points to take the lead. The Indian, however, was in control from the second game onwards and the decider was a completely one-sided affair as she won 20-22, 21-12, 21-6.

Bansod will face Kirsty Gilmour [seventh seed] next.

For Saina Nehwal, the fourth seed from Thailand Busanan Ongbamrungphan proved too good. The Indian started well enough in the opening game, but the Thai shuttler pulled ahead. Ongbamrungphan ended up winning 21-15, 21-8 in 34 minutes.

The day started with the news of couple of Indian withdrawals. In-form HS Prannoy pulled out ahead of the opening round match, while MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila were also listed as giving a walkover. Arjun later posted that he had an ankle injury that made them withdraw.

Also in action later, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, PS Ravikrishna and Sankar Prasad Udayakumar face each other in the opening round.

In women’s doubles, Linda Efler and Isabel Lohau await Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela in the opening round. Sister duo of Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda got a walkover after Tanisha Crasto and Shruti Mishra withdrew. Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker start off against Vivian Hoo and Lim Chiew Sien.

Srikanth begins on Wednesday against China’s Lu Guang Zu. Also in that bottom quarter is Sameer Verma, who will take on Jonatan Christie a week after stunning his compatriot Anthony Ginting in Paris.

Aakarshi Kashyap, who won the National Games recently beating Bansod in the final, will take on Léonice Huet from France.

More to follow