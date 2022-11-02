The already strong bond between Virat Kohli and the Adelaide Oval got stronger on Wednesday, when the 33-year-old starred with a a brilliant unbeaten 44-ball 64 against Bangladesh in their 5-run win at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

After the Player of the Match effort in which he anchored an Indian innings that stuttered after being set up by opener KL Rahul, the former India skipper acknowledged his love affair with the Adelaide Oval.

“I absolutely love playing in this ground,” he said. “Right from the nets at the back, as soon as I enter, it makes me feel at home,” said Kohli in the post-match presentation.

He added: “That knock at MCG was meant to be, but when I come here, it’s like I’m meant to come to Adelaide and enjoy my batting.”

Ah, I think that was almost a proper blush from Virat Kohli when asked about his liking for Adelaide. 😊 What record he has there.



T20Is: 154 runs in 2 inns (Not out yet)

ODIs: 244 runs in 4 inns (2 100s)

Tests: 509 runs in 8 inns (3 100s, 1 50)https://t.co/miENEmDalY pic.twitter.com/oQLSBzB05G — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) November 2, 2022

Kohli, who became ICC Men’s T20 World Cup’s leading run-scorer, generally has great numbers in Australia. He has scored 3350 runs in 68 innings at an average of 56.77 across formats. But, his numbers are exceptionally impressive numbers on this ground.

In Test cricket, he has three hundreds and a fifty in four matches since 2012, totaling 509 runs at an average of 63.62. The venue has held a special place for him as his first century here came in 2014 in the first innings of the first Test, where he scored 116. However, it was the second Test during the next tour that Kohli produced perhaps, his best performance at the Adelaide Oval with a century in both the innings – 115 in the first, 141 in the second. Although it wasn’t a century but his 74 during the first Test India’s Tour of Australia in 2020 was also particularly special.

His record in One Day Internationals is similarly impressive, with four visits to the crease yielding two hundreds. His first one, 107 off 126 balls, came against Pakistan in the 2015 World Cup. His second came against hosts Australia in India’s Tour of Australia in 2020, where he scored 104 off 122 balls in the second ODI.

And now, in T20Is, he has 154 runs at a strike rate of 155.55 in two innings, with his undefeated 64 coming after a 90-run knock in 2016. He is yet to be dismissed in this format at this ground. The last time Kohli played on this ground, in this format, he scored an unbeaten 55-ball 90 in the first T20I.

Virat Kohli's numbers at Adelaide Format Runs 4s 6s SR Opposition Start Date T20Is 90* 9 2 163.63 v Australia 26 Jan 2016 64* 8 1 145.45 v Bangladesh 2 Nov 2022 ODIs 18 1 0 64.28 v Australia 12 Feb 2012 15 1 0 60.00 v Sri Lanka 14 Feb 2012 107 8 0 84.92 v Pakistan 15 Feb 2015 104 5 2 92.85 v Australia 15 Jan 2019 Tests 116 11 1 54.46 v Australia 24 Jan 2012 22 2 0 35.48 v Australia 24 Jan 2012 115 12 0 62.50 v Australia 9 Dec 2014 141 16 1 80.57 v Australia 9 Dec 2014 3 0 0 18.75 v Australia 6 Dec 2018 34 3 0 32.69 v Australia 6 Dec 2018 74 8 0 41.11 v Australia 17 Dec 2020 4 1 0 50.00 v Australia 17 Dec 2020

“As soon as I knew the WC was in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear,” Kohli added in the post-match chat.

“I knew good cricketing shots would be the key. I knew the kind of experience and game awareness of having played in Australia will come in handy for the team.”

Most international runs by Indians in a country outside home:



3350 - VIRAT KOHLI in AUS

3300 - Sachin Tendulkar in AUS

2686 - Sachin Tendulkar in SL

2645 - Rahul Dravid in ENG

2626 - Sachin Tendulkar in ENG#T20WorldCup — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 2, 2022

Most runs scored by non Australian players at Adelaide Oval in international cricket :-



940 - Brian Lara 🏝️ (15 inns)

907 - Virat Kohli 🇮🇳 (14 inns)

905 - Sir Viv Richards 🏝️ (19 inns)

674 - Gordon Greenidge 🏝️ (15 inns)

625 - Desmond Haynes 🏝️ (21 inns)#INDvBAN #T20WorldCup — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) November 2, 2022

Virat Kohli's platform-building/acceleration/explode method is well-known & a popular form of innings construction among classical players. In T20 World Cups Kohli has perfected the method into something of an art-form. With each phase he scores faster than the last. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/zaRhgvCyxy — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) November 2, 2022

1065 - Courtesy of his unbeaten knock of 64 against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli (1065) has surpassed Mahela Jayawardene (1016) to become the leading run-scorer in men's T20 World Cup history. Master.#INDvBAN #T20WorldCup https://t.co/XXCgjb6a1I — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) November 2, 2022