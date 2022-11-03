India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty earned another impressive comeback win to reach the men’s doubles quarterfinals at the Hylo Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Saarbrücken, Germany, on Thursday.

Joining them in the quarters was the young Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who showed great composure to close out a tight match in straight games.

It was, however, curtains for Aakarshi Kashyap in the women’s singles and the women’s doubles pair of Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda.

Satwik-Chirag had come from a game down to beat Chinese Taipei’s Lee Yang and Lu Chen and on Thursday, they did the same to beat England’s Zach Russ and Rory Easton and reach the quarters.

Having recently won the French Open Super 750 title, the top-ranked Indian men’s doubles pair went down in the opening game after saving two game points and squandering one of their own. But they regrouped themselves and fought back strongly to complete a 22-24, 21-15, 21-11 victory.

Treesa-Gayatri faced a stiff challenge from the Dutch pair of Debora Jille and Cheryl Seinen. Both games were neck-and-neck for the most part but it was the Indians who emerged victorious 21-18, 21-19.

The two 19-year-olds, who won the bronze medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games earlier this year, were calm throughout and won four straight points at the end to seal their spot in the women’s doubles quarters.

In women’s singles, India’s Aakarshi Kashyap was up against Denmark’s Line Højmark Kjærsfeldt in the round of 16 and lost in straight games. Till the second game interval, it seemed the Indian could force a decider. But her opponent ran away with the contest from there and notched up a 21-13, 21-14 win in 35 minutes.

In another women’s doubles match, India’s Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda lost in straight games against Hu Ling-fang and Lin Xiao-Min. The pair from Chinese Taipei was in cruise control in the second game and won 21-16, 21-7 to reach the quarterfinals.

India’s Srikanth Kidambi, Malvika Bansod and Vishnu Vardhan Goud-Krishna Prasad Garaga are also scheduled to compete in the round of 16 later on Thursday.

More to follow...