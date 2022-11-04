Hylo Open Super 300, quarterfinals live: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in action first up
Live updates
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 21-17, 18-21, 4-0 Hsu-Lin: A solid start for the Indians in the third game. They are playing with great intensity and have a four-point lead.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 21-17, 18-21 Hsu-Lin: Yep, we’re going to a decider. A fine rally on game point there with both teams attacking before having to defend, but it ends with Treesa finding the net. The Indians have lost momentum but are still very much in this as there is little to choose between the two pairs.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 21-17, 16-18 Hsu-Lin: Brilliant offensive play by the Indians as they draw another error. Hsu-Lin are being put under a lot of pressure here. Can they hold onto their lead and force a decider?
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 21-17, 14-15 Hsu-Lin: Six straight points for the Indians! What a fightback this is as Hsu-Lin hit multiple shots wide/outside. Treesa is pumped, with Gayatri doing a much better job at the net.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 21-17, 7-14 Hsu-Lin: The Indians are having to do a lot of defending and are coming up short. Seven-point lead now for Hsu-Lin.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 21-17, 5-11 Hsu-Lin: Well, the pair from Chinese Taipei has a significant lead at the second game interval. The Indians have dropped their level just a bit while their opponents have upped the intensity.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 21-17, 3-6 Hsu-Lin: A three point lead for Hsu-Lin now. The errors are flowing from the Indians.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 21-17, 2-3 Hsu-Lin: The pair from Chinese Taipei has a slender lead early in the second game. The Indians still being held back by some miscommunication during rallies.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 21-17 Hsu-Lin: Treesa-Gayatri win the first game! The Indians had a solid spell after the interval and pulled well clear before closing it out. They’ve shown great composure so far in this tournament and are playing confidently again.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 19-16 Hsu-Lin: Treesa-Gayatri won six straight points but Hsu-Lin have won three consecutive points themselves now. Much sharper rallies now and this could still go either way.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 17-13 Hsu-Lin: Much better from the young Indian pair as they win four points in a row to take a firm grip on this opening game.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 12-12 Hsu-Lin: A bit of miscommunication from the Indians and the pair from Chinese Taipei pounce on it to draw level.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 11-9 Hsu-Lin: Hsu-Lin win four points in a row but Treesa-Gayatri still have a two-point lead at the first game interval.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 8-3 Hsu-Lin: The pair from Chinese Taipei is continuing to make soft errors and the Indians now have a five-point lead. Short rallies so far.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 4-2 Hsu-Lin: The Indians are off to a good start and have pulled ahead after a few errors by their opponents.
4.35 pm: First up today are Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. They are facing Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Ya-ching and Lin Wan Ching in the women’s doubles quarterfinals.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of India’s quarterfinal matches at the Hylo Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Saarbrücken, Germany.
There are going to be four matches featuring Indians today: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in women’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in men’s doubles, Srikanth Kidambi in men’s singles, and Malvika Bansod in women’s singles.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy Tournament Software and BWF TV YouTube