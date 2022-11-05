Indian Railways extended their incredible dominance at the domestic level in the women’s game, sealing their third straight Senior Women’s T20 Trophy win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Poonam Yadav-led side defeated Bengal by six wickets in the final on Saturday. It is Railways’ 11th title in 13 editions.

Senior Women's T20 Trophy winnes Season Winner 2009–10 Railways 2010–11 Railways 2011–12 Railways 2012–13 Railways 2013–14 Railways 2014–15 Railways 2015–16 Railways 2016–17 Railways 2017–18 Delhi 2018–19 Punjab 2019–20 Railways 2021-22 Railways 2022-23 Railways

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Bengal were pegged back by a superb first spell of 3/6 in three overs by left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani. That spell was enough for her to be adjudged Player of the Match.

Wides, Appeals & Wickets!



There was no shortage of drama in the first over of the Final bowled by K Anjali Sarvani.



— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 5, 2022

India internationals Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh, along with Dhara Gujjar, added some respectability to the Bengal total as they posted 106/7.

The Railways innings was off to a sedate start, with not a big target to chase down. At the halfway stage, the required rate was just over run a ball but the defending champions hadn’t lost too many wickets. At that point, D Hemalatha took charge and hit a few boundaries to bring the rate down. Despite a late wobble, the target was chased down in 18.2 overs.

#SWT20Trophy Railways. Champions. Again.



— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) November 5, 2022

Railways, led by Poonam Yadav, beat Bengal by six wickets to win the 2022-23 #SWT20Trophy. That's a whopping eighth title for Railways in the last 10 seasons.



— Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) November 5, 2022

Scorecard images courtesy BCCI TV.