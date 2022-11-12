Rugby World Cup Watch: NZ women’s rugby team lay down challenge with Haka ahead of World Cup final vs England Ahead of their Rugby World Cup final against England, the New Zealand women’s team laid down the challenge with an incredible Haka. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago The New Zealand women’s team perform the Haka before their Rugby World Cup final | Rugby World Cup The challenge has been set! 🇳🇿 An incredible Haka fit for a World Cup Final 👏#NZLvENG | #RWC2021 pic.twitter.com/xK3GYiMgT7— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) November 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. New Zealand Rugby Rugby New Zealand Haka