New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming Indian Premier League season. He played 13 matches for Gujarat Titans and picked 12 wickets that included a 4-wicket haul.

Kolkata Knight Riders have also traded Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans. He was included in the Gujarat Titans squad in the 2022 IPL edition as a replacement for England batter Jason Roy but did not play any game last season.

Titans won the title in 2022 while KKR are yet to win the title since their second in 2014.

Welcome back to the Knights family, Lockie gun 💜



Excited to see you don the 💜 & 💛 again! 😍#LockieFerguson #AmiKKR #GalaxyOfKnights pic.twitter.com/sUXjfi60Uz — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 13, 2022

For Ferguson, it’s a return to the franchise he has already been a part of for three seasons. In 2019 he played just five games. In 2020 too he played 5 games and took 6 wickets that included a 3-wicket haul. In 2021 he played a total of 8 games and got 13 wickets. He was snapped up by GT for Rs 10 crores in the recent auction.