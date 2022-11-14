Indian rifle shooters were on a gold rush on competition day three of the ongoing 15th Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu, Korea, sweeping all the team event golds on offer on the day. They now have, as many as 10 golds from the competition so far.

It began on Sunday with the trio of Arjun Babuta, Kiran Ankush Jadhav and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, who beat Kazakhstan 17-11 in the men’s 10m air rifle team competition. The women then emulated their male counterparts when Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan and Meghana Sajjanar overcame hosts Korea 16-10 in their team event title decider.

The junior men’s team were not to be left behind as Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar and Vidit Jain beat hosts Korea again with a 16-10 margin. The junior women’s air rifle team comprising of Nancy, Ramita and Tilottama Sen then added the icing on the cake when they simply crushed yet another Korean team 16-2 in the final.

On Saturday, Sheersh Kashyap, Parth Mane and Abhinav Shaw had claimed the 10m air rifle team men youth title with a 16-8 victory over hosts Korea. And it was India-Korea yet again on Saturday in the women’s youth team final. Gautami Bhanot, Hazel and Yukthi Rajendra bagged that gold with a 16-6 score line in their favour in the final.

For India, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Mehuli Ghosh and Tilottama Sen have so far won two golds to be the most successful in the squad so far.