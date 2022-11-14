Achanta Sharath Kamal is the recipient of Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for 2022, while shuttlers Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy, world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen are among the Arjuna Award winners, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports announced on Monday.

Sharath Kamal, who had a memorable Commonwealth Games campaign, will be the sole recipient of Khel Ratna Award for this year.

Among the 25 athletes to receive Arjuna Award are shuttlers Prannoy and Lakshya Sen who were part of the Thomas Cup-winning campaign for India in Bangkok. Zareen too had a breakthrough year, winning gold at World Championships as well at CWG 2022.

The nominees will receive their awards from the President of India at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 30 November, 2022.

Here’s the full list of athletes and coaches as announced on Monday:

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award S. No. Name of the sportsperson Discipline 1. Sharath Kamal Achanta Table Tennis

Arjuna Award S. No. Name of the sportsperson Discipline 1. Seema Punia Athletics 2. Eldhose Paul Athletics 3. Avinash Mukund Sable Athletics 4. Lakshya Sen Badminton 5. Prannoy HS Badminton 6. Amit Boxing 7. Nikhat Zareen Boxing 8. Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni Chess 9. R Praggnanandhaa Chess 10. Deep Grace Ekka Hockey 11. Shushila Devi Judo 12. Sakshi Kumari Kabaddi 13. Nayan Moni Saikia Lawn Bowl 14. Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar Mallakhamb 15. Elavenil Valarivan Shooting 16. Omprakash Mitharval Shooting 17. Sreeja Akula Table Tennis 18. Vikas Thakur Weightlifting 19. Anshu Wrestling 20. Sarita Wrestling 21. Shri Parveen Wushu 22. Manasi Girishchandra Joshi Para Badminton 23. Tarun Dhillon Para Badminton 24. Swapnil Sanjay Patil Para Swimming 25. Jerlin Anika J Deaf Badminton

A. ​Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches S. No. Name of the Coach (S/Shri/Ms) Discipline 1. Jiwanjot Singh Teja Archery 2. Mohammad Ali Qamar Boxing 3. Suma Siddharth Shirur Para Shooting 4. Sujeet Maan Wrestling

​B. Dronacharya Award for coaches (Lifetime) S.No. Name of the Coach (S/Shri/Ms) Discipline 1. Dinesh Jawahar Lad Cricket 2. Bimal Prafulla Ghosh Football 3. Raj Singh Wrestling