𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐌𝐀𝐃𝐄 𝐔𝐒 𝐀𝐋𝐋 #𝐁𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐄𝐕𝐄 💙



Tribute to the glorious 1️⃣3️⃣ seasons in MI Blue and Gold. Thank you, Polly! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @KieronPollard55 pic.twitter.com/8IC01Y5fCE