IPL 2023 Watch: Kieron Pollard's glorious run with Mumbai Indians – five IPL titles, countless memories After 13 seasons with MI, the 35-year-old all-rounder from the West Indies announced his retirement as a player from the Indian Premier League. Scroll Staff An hour ago Kieron Pollard against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL | Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐌𝐀𝐃𝐄 𝐔𝐒 𝐀𝐋𝐋 #𝐁𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐄𝐕𝐄 💙Tribute to the glorious 1️⃣3️⃣ seasons in MI Blue and Gold. Thank you, Polly! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @KieronPollard55 pic.twitter.com/8IC01Y5fCE— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 15, 2022 IPL: Mumbai Indians legend Kieron Pollard announces retirement from league, to be batting coach