After the Air Rifle shooters, it was the turn of the Air Pistol shooters as India swept all the available gold medals on day six of the 15th Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu, Korea. Shiva Narwal won the Men’s 10m Air Pistol while Sagar Dangi picked up the Junior Men’s gold.

In addition, both the Men’s and Women’s Youth teams also won their respective competitions to make it a four-gold day for India. They now have 17 gold medals from the competition so far.

Shiva got the better of experienced Korean Park Daehun in the Men’s Air Pistol final, taking him down 17-13 in a close encounter. He also had the Korean’s number in the ranking round where he topped with 253.7. Park was way behind second with 250.2. India’s Vijayveer Sidhu also picked up a bronze in the event, after he finished the ranking round in third place with 248.0.

In the Junior Men’s Air Pistol, it was a 1-2 finish for India, as Sagar Dangi overcame Samrat Rana by a similar 17-13 margin to claim gold. Mukhammad Kamalov of Uzbekistan won bronze.

India’s third gold came in the Men’ 10m Air Pistol Youth event, when the trio of Sandeep Bishnoi, Sahil and Amit Sharma beat a Korean team 16-8 in the gold medal clash.

The fourth and final gold of the day came in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol Youth event where Kanishka Dagar, Yashsavi Joshi and Harnavdeep Kaur beat yet another team from hosts Korea 16-10 in the final match.

Early on Monday, Sandeep Bishnoi had also claimed the 10m Air Pistol Men Youth gold when he defeated Uzbek Veniamin Nikitin 16-8 in the title clash.

With three more days of competitions left, India have already amassed 28 medals so far including 18 gold, six silver and four bronze medals in a show of complete dominance at the continental level in the Air events.