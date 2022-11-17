In the last match of the Pune-leg of the Pro Kabaddi season, UP Yoddhas dominated defending champions Dabang Delhi to score a 50-31 win and move to fourth in the league table, on Wednesday at the Balewadi Sports Complex.

Earlier on the night, the Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas held each other to a thrilling 33-33 draw.

Pardeep Narwal - PKL’s most successful raider - was in top-form, scoring 22 raid points from 25 raids.

With Narwal on song, the Delhi defence had a forgetful night, handing away points through errors dotted along the duration of the 40 minute-match. It gave their captain and star raider Naveen Kumar no platform to work with, as he managed just eight points.

As good as Pardeep Narwal is, the Dabang Delhi defence has laid it all out on a platter for him.

Feel for Naveen Kumar. He's had his legs taken away from him by his own team. #ProKabaddi — Shahid Judge (@shahidthejudge) November 16, 2022

Vijay Malik did manage to score 13 for the losing team though - with six touch and seven bonus points.

In the earlier match, Pirates’ raider Sachin, and Thalaivas youngster Narender starred with 14 and 16 points respectively for their teams, as both sides battled each other but eventually finished level.

The result keeps the Pirates in sixth place, three points ahead of the Chennai-team.

The remainder of the group stage will now take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.