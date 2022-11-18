In what is set to be an important series for both sides in the lead-up to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, India will take on Australia in five T20 internationals in Mumbai starting from 9 December.

While India were more recently in action, winning the Women’s Asia Cup that was held in Bangladesh, the Australians have not been in action since clinching the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Meg Lanning-led Australia had defeated India in the final to clinch gold as women’s cricket made its debut at CWG. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co finished with silver before heading to Sylhet for their Asia Cup campaign.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed the dates for the five matches that will take place across two venues in Maharashtra, with DY Patil Stadium at Navi Mumbai and CCI in Mumbai.

The timings for the matches have not been announced yet.

Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Friday 9th December 1st T20I D.Y. Patil Stadium 2 Sunday 11th December 2nd T20I D.Y. Patil Stadium 3 Wednesday 14th December 3rd T20I CCI 4 Saturday 17th December 4th T20I CCI 5 Tuesday 20th December 5th T20I CCI

India, runners-up in the last edition, will start their 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in Cape Town on February 12

The 23 matches will be played across Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha in 15 days. The finals weekend will take place at Newlands Cricket Ground with the winner being crowned on Sunday, 26 February.

India are in Group A with Pakistan, West Indies, England and Ireland.