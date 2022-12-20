India vs Australia, fifth T20I live: Shafali Verma, Devika Vaidya strike in quick succession
Follow updates of the fifth and final match of the series.
TOSS & TEAM: Harmanpreet Kaur opts to bowl, Jemimah Rodrigues left out
Live updates
WICKET! 9.4: Ellyse Perry 18(14) ct Harleen Deol b Devika Vaidya Just as we were thinking Perry looks in prime form again, she holes out to long on! HUGE WICKET. Vaidya strikes in her first, Deol juggles but holds on. Dropping that would have been super costly. Australia 67/4
AUS 64/3 after 8 overs: Gayakwad concedes a four off the first ball but comes back well enough.
WICKET! 7.5: Tahlia McGrath 26(26) st Richa Ghosh b Shafali Verma India’s U19 stars combine. After getting hit for a four, Shafali strikes back with one that skids through an advancing McGrath. Easy stumping, Richa makes up for the dropped catch quickly. Australia 55/3
AUS 49/2 after 7 overs: Oh dear. Richa Ghosh drops an outside edge from McGrath. And shortly after Perry survives a run out chance where the direct hit was needed from Deepti but it misses and the backing up is poor, goes for four extra.
AUS 42/2 after 6 overs: Australia’s score went from 24 to 42 in the 6th over, and just like that, Tahlia McGrath’s batting also takes a 180° turn. Goes from 2 off 12 to 19 off 18. Huge shots, over cover and down long on for six. And just like that, Australia make it a decent powerplay. Expensive from Deepti.
McGrath on 2 off 12 now, should be looking to go big next over.
AUS 24/2 after 5 overs: Terrific over from Anjali. A big LBW appeal off Perry too, might have been inside edge.
AUS 22/2 after 4 overs: The sign of what form Perry is in. First ball four.
WICKET! 3.3: Phoebe Litchfield 11(9) st Richa Ghosh b Deepti Sharma Deepti Sharma strikes! Both openers are back in the pavilion. Terrific delivery to beat Litchfield with flight and turn, Richa Ghosh does the stumping. Australia 17/2
Deepti Sharma in. Surprising a little bit. Tahlia McGrath has struggled against the ball coming back in.
AUS 17/1 after 3 overs: There’s a maiden over. Two shots at least from McGrath that seemed well timed but hit straight to fielders. But solid line and length from Thakur otherwise.
AUS 17/1 after 2 overs: Tahlia, captain, is the new batter in. Litchfield gets the first “six” of her career. A throw from deep deflects off her and goes for four after they had run two.
WICKET! 1.1: Beth Mooney 2(4) b Anjali Sarvani Chopped on! Often this series Anjali has seen inside edges miss the stumps but not today. And it’s the big wicket of Beth Mooney. Adds to the wickets of Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry earlier in the series. Australia 8/1
Anjali Sarvani next. Left-arm pacer bowling to two left-arm openers. Wonder how many times that has happened in women’s T20Is.
AUS 8/0 after 1 over: Oh, Renuka beats Mooney with a delightful delivery from around the wicket. Straightens after pitching. Litchfield gets going with a gorgeous straight drive for four. Uff.
Meanwhile, here’s a glimpse of Litchfield practising pre-series.
Play.
6.59 pm: Litchfield and Mooney in the middle. The youngster will be batting for the first time in Australian cricket, having not batted on her debut. Renuka Singh with the ball in hand.
Harmanpreet Kaur at toss: Last game we really played well. Today we are going to go for a extra spinner to help stop some runs. We wanted to play free cricket and keep improving day by day and we have achieved that. Jemi is resting, for Gayakwad.
Team news: Australia will be opening with Litchfield and Mooney it would seem.
6.47 pm: We will wait for the toss video to hear if Harmanpreet has a reason for the one change today but must admit, it is not a surprise to see Jemimah Rodrigues miss out. She has looked out of sorts in this series and even coming into the series, was short on runs during the domestic season and the WBBL before that. The Asia Cup must feel like a fair while ago for her now.
Playing XIs:
India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Australia XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown
Team news: Looks like India have dropped Jemimah Rodrigues after her string of low scores. Official team news awaited.
TOSS: India won the toss and elected to field. (Wow, Harmanpreet Kaur wins four tosses in a row!)
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the fifth and final T20 International between India and Australia, taking place at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Co look to finish the series on a high, after the Aussies clinched a 3-1 lead earlier. Alyssa Healy will be missing in action today and Tahlia McGrath will lead the side in her stead. Will be interesting to see if India make any changes or go full tilt to finish the series on a respectable note.
India’s squad for the T20I series against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol.
Net bowlers: Monika Patel, Arundhati Reddy, SB Pokharkar, Simran Bahadur.
Australia’s squad for the T20I series against India: Alyssa Healy (c-ruled out for 5th match), Tahlia McGrath (vc-stand-in captain), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland.