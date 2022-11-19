Reigning Asian Youth Champion Ravina (63kg) showed her class and prowess to sail into the quarter-finals on the fourth day of the IBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022 in La Nucia, Spain.

Ravina was facing Hungary’s Varga Franciska Rozi in the round-of-16 bout. The Indian pugilist dictated the terms right from the start and landed punches throughout the first round.

The second round began in the same manner as Ravina kept on dominating her opposition. As a result, the referee had to stop the contest and the Indian boxer emerged victorious.

The other women boxer in action- Kunjarani Devi Thongam (60kg) also moved into the last-8 stage after blanking Spain’s Horche Martinez Maria 5-0 in a one-sided affair.

Among the men boxers in action, Mohit (86kg) moved into the quarter-final after his opponent Tomas Lemanas of Lithuania got disqualified in the second round.

Sahil Chauhan (71kg) entered the pre-quarterfinal after comfortably defeating Azerbaijan’s Daniel Holostenco 5-0 in the round-of-32 bout.

Nikhil (57kg) and Harsh (60kg) lost their respective round-of-32 bouts. The former lost 1-4 to Kazakhstan’s Kalinin Ilya while the latter had to suffer a referee stopping the contest (RSC) defeat against Erik Lsrayelyan of Armenia.

Nine Indians, including three women, will be in action in the last-16 stage on the fifth day of the tournament. Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), Jadumani Singh (51kg), Ashish (54kg), Vanshaj (63.5kg), Aman Rathore (67kg) and Deepak (75kg) will fight in the men’s section.

Bhawna Sharma (48kg), Tamanna (50kg) and Huidrom Griviya Devi (54kg) will take the ring in the women’s quarter-final.