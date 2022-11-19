Manika Batra became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup on Saturday, beating world No 6 Hina Hayata of Japan in the bronze medal match at the Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Batra, the world No 44, came up with a 11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 11-2 win to earn a podium finish.

#TableTennis #AsianCup



A historic bronze medal!



What a week for @manikabatra_TT in Bangkok!



✅ Defeated Chen, world No 7 from CHN

✅ Defeated Chen, world No 23 from TPE

— The Field (@thefield_in) November 19, 2022

The 27-year-old started her campaign with an upset 4-3 win over China’s world No 7 Xingtong Chen in the Round of 16, and then went onto beat world No 23 Szu-yu Chen 4-3 as well to get to the semifinal.

She faced world No 5 Mima Ito of Japan in the semifinal, but was beaten 4-2.

Batra started off the bronze medal match well, putting Hayata on the back foot with her big forehands.

Trailing 2-1, Hayata took a strong 10-6 lead in the fourth game and looked certain to level the match only for Batra to claw her way back and win the next six points in a row to go up 3-1.

Hayata did manage to reduce the deficit in the fifth game, winning it 11-4. But Batra showed her intent in the sixth game, playing aggressively towards Hayata’s backhand before eventually sealing a historic win.

What a top, top performance from Manika Batra! Brilliant comeback in game four and then recovered well after losing the fifth game to clinch bronze at the ITTF-ATTU Asia Cup. Becomes the second Indian after Chetan Baboor to medal at the event — Dilip Unnikrishnan (@DilipUnnikrishn) November 19, 2022

