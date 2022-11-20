Shweta Sehrawat has been named as the captain of the Under-19 Indian women’s cricket team for the home series against New Zealand.

The five T20 matches will be placed in Mumba’s BKC.

The series is part of the series of preparatory matches being held for the U-19 side ahead of the World Cup coming up in January.

India U19 Women’s squad for 5 T20s: Shweta Sehrawat (Captain), Shikha Shalot, Trisha G, Soumya Tiwari (VC), Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Nandini Kashyap (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD.

India U19 women's series vs NZ Date Time Venue 27-Nov-22 1:00 PM IND U19 vs NZ U19 MCA BKC, Mumbai 29-Nov-22 1:00 PM IND U19 vs NZ U19 MCA BKC, Mumbai 01-Dec-22 1:00 PM IND U19 vs NZ U19 MCA BKC, Mumbai 04-Dec-22 1:00 PM IND U19 vs NZ U19 MCA BKC, Mumbai 06-Dec-22 1:00 PM IND U19 vs NZ U19 MCA BKC, Mumbai

Prior to the series against India U19 Women, New Zealand U19 Women will take part in a two-match T20I series against West Indies U19 Women to be played at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, the BCCI said.

The inaugural edition of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup takes place in South Africa from 14 January. India are in Group D with Scotland, South Africa and United Arab Emirates.

Schedule courtesy ICC

More to follow