Batting dynamo Suryakumar Yadav said his “special” century against New Zealand was forged on enjoyment and hard work as he steered India to a 65-run in the second Twenty20 International on Sunday.

Suryakumar struck an imperious 111 not out off just 51 balls as the tourists posted 191/6 at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval.

New Zealand were skittled for 126 in the 19th over, handing India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after the opening fixture was washed out in Wellington on Friday.

Here are some reactions to another SKY masterclass:

Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. 😂 @surya_14kumar — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2022

Such joy watching a player at the height of his powers. #SuryakumarYadav — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 20, 2022

🌞🌞🌞🌞🏏 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 20, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 20, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav's strike-rate in the final overs (16-20) in T20Is is 247.24, by far the highest for any batter. No other player from Full Member nations has a SR of 200 in this phase (Min. 100 balls). #NZvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 20, 2022

Wagon wheel should be renamed Surya wheel #NZvsIND #indvsnz — Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) November 20, 2022

Somehow it got even worse after I tweeted this 😭



SKY - 111/0 off 51

Rest of India - 69/6 off 66

Extras - 11 — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) November 20, 2022

#NZvIND



Suryakumar Yadav! Whatttta year he's had, what a player 🔥 — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) November 20, 2022

SKY is playing book cricket. Sheer insanity! #IndvsNZ — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) November 20, 2022

A T20I century in England, a T20I century in New Zealand. 🚀🎆@surya_14kumar is unstoppable. Take a bow. #NZvIND — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) November 20, 2022

This last over is kinda summing up Indian men's T20I cricket right now 😅 They have SKY in unreal form but only so much he can do from one end. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) November 20, 2022

Most T20I hundreds by Indians in a year:



2 - Rohit Sharma in 2018

2 - Suryakumar Yadav in 2022#NZvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 20, 2022

To win the final game in Napier on Tuesday, the Black Caps will need to find an answer to Suryakumar, who illustrated why he is ranked the world’s best T20 batter.

The 32-year-old struck 11 fours and cleared the ropes seven times as he compiled his second century in the format, having posted 117 against England at Nottingham four months ago.

He had already become the first Indian to score 1,000 T20 runs in a calendar year before Sunday’s knock and has passed 50 in seven of his last 11 innings.

“Of course in T20 cricket, 100 is always special,” Suryakumar told Spark Sport. “Obviously I’m enjoying batting this way. I’m doing the same things in the nets, in all practice sessions.”

Opener Ishan Kishan provided the next-highest Indian score with 36 off 31.

Suryakumar ensured the run rate accelerated as the innings progressed and he raised three figures while taking 22 runs off the penultimate over bowled by Lockie Ferguson.

“It was really important for me to bat to the end, that’s what Hardik (Pandya) was telling me from the other end,” said Suryakumar, whose career strike rate has climbed to an extraordinary 181.64.

“We really wanted to maximise the last four overs and I’m really happy with the way things went.”

The final over provided the home side’s best moment, when seamer Tim Southee claimed his second career hat-trick, dismissing Indian captain Pandya before removing Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar for golden ducks.

New Zealand’s run chase struggled from the moment opener Finn Allen holed out on the second delivery.

Captain Kane Williamson top-scored with 61 off 52 but his struggle for timing was mirrored by his teammates against an Indian attack boasting variety and discipline.

Spinner Hooda took 4/10 off 2.5 overs, claiming the last three scalps in the space of four balls.

(With AFP inputs)