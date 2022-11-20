In what is a unique edition of the quadrennial extravaganza, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be played from 20 November to 18 December in Qatar. The tournament is in the 22nd edition of the competition (men’s), and it the first to be played in the Arab world.

A total of 32 teams are divided in to eight groups, with top two teams progressing into the round of 16. The group phase is scheduled to be held from 20 November to 2 December. The knockout phase runs from 3 to 18 December.

The tournament is being played across eight venues in Qatar: Al Bayt Stadium (opening ceremony and first match), Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Stadium (final), Stadium 974, Education City Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium

Here’s a look at each of the eight group standings and match results:

(This article will be updated throughout the tournament. Scroll horizontally or swipe across to view all columns in the tables below)

Group A P W D L GD Pts 1 ECU 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 NED 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 SEN 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 QAT 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Group B P W D L GD Pts 1 ENG 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 IRN 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 USA 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 WAL 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C P W D L GD Pts 1 ARG 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 MEX 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 POL 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 KSA 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D P W D L GD Pts 1 AUS 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 DEN 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 FRA 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 TUN 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E P W D L GD Pts 1 CRC 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 GER 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 JPN 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 ESP 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F P W D L GD Pts 1 BEL 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 CAN 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 CRO 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 MAR 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group G P W D L GD Pts 1 BRA 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 CMR 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 SRB 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 SUI 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group H P W D L GD Pts 1 GHA 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 KOR 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 POR 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 URU 0 0 0 0 0 0

Schedule and results for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar from November 20-December 18 (times in IST): Group stage Sunday, November 20 Qatar 0-2 Ecuador (Group A), Al-Bayt Stadium (Al-Khor) Monday, November 21 1830: England v Iran (Group B), Khalifa International Stadium (Doha) 2130: Senegal v Netherlands (Group A), Al-Thumama Stadium (Doha) 0030 (Next AM): United States v Wales (Group B), Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (Al-Rayyan) Tuesday, November 22 1530: Argentina v Saudi Arabia (Group C), Lusail Stadium (Lusail) 1830: Denmark v Tunisia (Group D), Education City Stadium (Doha) 2130: Mexico v Poland (Group C), 974 Stadium (Doha) 0030 (Next AM): France v Australia (Group D), Al-Janoub Stadium (Al-Wakrah) Wednesday, November 23 1530: Morocco v Croatia (Group F), Al-Bayt Stadium (Al-Khor) 1830: Germany v Japan (Group E), Khalifa International Stadium (Doha) 2130: Spain v Costa Rica (Group E), Al-Thumama Stadium (Doha) 0030 (Next AM): Belgium v Canada (Group F), Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (Al-Rayyan) Thursday, November 24 1530: Switzerland v Cameroon (Group G), Al-Janoub Stadium (Al-Wakrah) 1830: Uruguay v South Korea (Group H), Education City Stadium (Doha) 2130: Portugal v Ghana (Group H), 974 Stadium (Doha) 0030 (Next AM): Brazil v Serbia (Group G), Lusail Stadium (Lusail) Friday, November 25 1530: Wales v Iran, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (Al-Rayyan) 1830: Qatar v Senegal, Al-Thumama Stadium (Doha) 2130: Netherlands v Ecuador, Khalifa International Stadium (Doha) 0030 (Next AM): England v United States, Al-Bayt Stadium (Al-Khor) Saturday, November 26 1530: Tunisia v Australia, Al-Janoub Stadium (Al-Wakrah) 1830: Poland v Saudi Arabia, Education City Stadium (Doha) 2130: France v Denmark, 974 Stadium (Doha) 0030 (Next AM): Argentina v Mexico, Lusail Stadium (Lusail) Sunday, November 27 1530: Japan v Costa Rica, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (Al-Rayyan) 1830: Belgium v Morocco, Al-Thumama Stadium (Doha) 2130: Croatia v Canada, Khalifa International Stadium (Doha) 0030 (Next AM): Spain v Germany, Al-Bayt Stadium (Al-Khor) Monday, November 28 1530: Cameroon v Serbia, Al-Janoub Stadium (Al-Wakrah) 1830: South Korea v Ghana, Education City Stadium (Doha) 2130: Brazil v Switzerland, 974 Stadium (Doha) 0030 (Next AM): Portugal v Uruguay, Lusail Stadium (Lusail) Tuesday, November 29 2030: Ecuador v Senegal, Khalifa International Stadium (Doha) 2030: Netherlands v Qatar, Al-Bayt Stadium (Al-Khor) 0030 (Next AM): Iran v United States, Al-Thumama Stadium (Doha) 0030 (Next AM): Wales v England, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (Al-Rayyan) Wednesday, November 30 2030: Australia v Denmark, Al-Janoub Stadium (Al-Wakrah) 2030: Tunisia v France, Education City Stadium (Doha) 0030 (Next AM): Poland v Argentina, 974 Stadium (Doha) 0030 (Next AM): Saudi Arabia v Mexico, Lusail Stadium (Lusail) Thursday, December 1 2030: Canada v Morocco, Al-Thumama Stadium (Doha) 2030: Croatia v Belgium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (Al-Rayyan) 0030 (Next AM): Japan v Spain, Khalifa International Stadium (Doha) 0030 (Next AM): Germany v Costa Rica, Al-Bayt Stadium (Al-Khor) Friday, December 2 2030: Ghana v Uruguay, Al-Janoub Stadium (Al-Wakrah) 2030: South Korea v Portugal, Education City Stadium (Doha) 0030 (Next AM): Serbia v Switzerland, 974 Stadium (Doha) 0030 (Next AM): Cameroon v Brazil, Lusail Stadium (Lusail) Last 16 Saturday, December 3 Game 49: 2030: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B, Khalifa International Stadium (Doha) Game 50: 0030 (Next AM): Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium (Al-Rayyan) Sunday, December 4 Game 51: 0030 (Next AM): Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A, Al-Bayt Stadium (Al-Khor) Game 52: 2030: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C, Al-Thumama Stadium (Doha) Monday, December 5 Game 53: 2030: Winners Group E v Runners-up Group F, Al-Janoub Stadium (Al-Wakrah) Game 54: 0030 (Next AM): Winners Group G v Runners-up Group H, 974 Stadium (Doha) Tuesday, December 6 Game 55: 2030: Winners Group F v Runners-up Group E, Education City Stadium (Doha) Game 56: 0030 (Next AM): Winners Group H v Runners-up Group G, Lusail Stadium (Lusail) Quarter-finals Friday, December 9 Game 57: 0030 (Next AM): Winners of game 49 v Winners of game 50, Lusail Stadium (Lusail) Game 58: 2030: Winners of game 53 v Winners of game 54, Education City Stadium (Doha) Saturday, December 10 Game 59: 0030 (Next AM): Winners of game 51 v Winners of game 52, Al-Bayt Stadium (Al-Khor) Game 60: 2030: Winners of game 55 v Winners of game 56, Al-Thumama Stadium (Doha) Semi-finals Tuesday, December 13 Game 61: 0030 (Next AM): Winners of game 57 v Winners of game 58, Lusail Stadium (Lusail) Wednesday, December 14 Game 62: 0030 (Next AM): Winners of game 59 v Winners of game 60, Al-Bayt Stadium (Al-Khor) Third-place play-off Saturday, December 17 Game 63: 2030: Losers of game 61 v Losers of game 62, Khalifa International Stadium (Doha) Final Sunday, December 18 Game 64: 2030: Winners of game 61 v Winners of game 62, Lusail Stadium (Lusail)

With AFP inputs