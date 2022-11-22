Alyssa Healy was named captain as Australia announced their squad for the upcoming five-match T20 International series in India.

The series is scheduled to begin on December 9 and will be played entirely in Mumbai, with the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium being the venues.

Senior player and former captain Meg Lanning will miss out on the tour as she continues to be on a break, while Australia will also miss the services of star batter Rachael Haynes who retired recently.

Kim Garth, who has previously played international cricket for Ireland, has been included in the Australian squad. Another all-rounder, Heather Graham, has also been recalled, while the uncapped Phoebe Litchfield made the cut too.

“It’s pleasing to have been able to reward Phoebe, Kim and Heather for strong form throughout the WBBL and hopefully they get the chance to show what they can do at some stage during the series,” Shawn Flegler, Australia’s Head of Performance and National Selector, was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.