FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Watch: From Maradona to Messi – Argentina’s greatest goals at the Fifa World Cup The South American giants have scored some truly epic goals over the years at Fifa World Cups. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago File image of Lionel Messi | Andres Kudacki / AFP You can always count on @Argentina for some highlight reel goals 😎🇦🇷#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/XGOdAU5GAK— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. football fifa world cup football world cup lionel messi Diego Maradona messi world cup goal