Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi’s Argentina on Tuesday, beating the two-time winners 2-1 in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

Salem Al-Dawsari hit a stunning winner to sink the red-hot favourites, bringing the South American side’s 36-match unbeaten run to a shuddering halt.

The win was fully deserved after Saudi Arabia came from behind after Saleh Al-Shehri cancelled out an early Lionel Messi penalty.

Playing a risky high defensive line, the athletic Saudis rode their luck in the first half when three times Argentina had the ball in the net only to be denied by an offside call.

But in a chaotic start to the second half, the Saudis swarmed all over Lionel Scaloni’s team and scored twice as the Arab nation beat the South Americans for the first time in five attempts.

In a first half dominated by Argentina, it seemed only a matter of time before Saudi Arabia’s risky defensive tactics would cost them.

That condensed the game into a sliver of green turf around the halfway line as the Asian side happily allowed Argentina’s back four to pass the ball among themselves.

It seemed Saudi Arabia were facing a long afternoon after VAR intervened to award a penalty when Saud Abdulhamid wrestled Leandro Paredes to the ground in the box at a corner.

Messi waited for goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais to dive to his left before cooly rolling the ball into the opposite corner.

But if the Saudis felt aggrieved at the technology, it would later help keep them in the game.

Three times Argentina had the ball in the net only to be denied by razor-tight offside calls, the first given by VAR.

There was no controversy about the equaliser three minutes into the second half, though, as Al-Shehri ran onto a touch from Feras Al-Brikan, beat Cristian Romero on the outside and slotted the ball back across goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and into the far corner.

The sizeable Saudi contingent in the Lusail stadium – where the World Cup final will be held – exploded in joy.

Suddenly the Argentines were rattled and five minutes later the turnaround was complete.

Al-Dawsari’s clever turn in the box beat two defenders before he shifted the ball past a third and rifled an unstoppable shot into the top far corner.

The crowd was going wild and Hassan Al-Tambakti punched the air in delight after his desperate sliding tackle denied Messi a clear shot at goal.

Every Al-Owais save, including a point-blank block from Nicolas Tagliafico’s close-range prod, was greeted with rapturous cheers.

There was late drama after Al-Owais collided with Yasser Al-Shahrani and seemed to knock him out as his knee struck the defender’s head.

The day however ended in joy for the Asian side as Messi and Co were left stunned.

Here are some reactions to the result:

That is one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history. Extraordinary performance from Saudi Arabia. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) November 22, 2022

#FifaWorldCup #Qatar2022 #ARG 1-2 #KSA



One of the greatest upsets in the history of the World Cup, thanks to what will go down as one of the goals of the tournament! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JA7zXR1KnE — The Field (@thefield_in) November 22, 2022

It’s only just gone midday and (after seemingly 14 days of added time) Saudi Arabia have just beaten Argentina… ARGENTINA!!!

What a performance!

What an upset!

What a result!#WorldCup 🏆 #argsau — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) November 22, 2022

What a game, what a stunning upset.#QatarWorldCup2022 — Soutik Biswas (@soutikBBC) November 22, 2022

The 4 wins in the #FIFAWorldCup for Saudia Arabia



1994: beat Morocco 2-1 (Group Stage) at East Rutherford

1994: beat Belgium 1-0 (Round 16) at Washington

2018: beat Egypt 2-1 (Group Stage) at Volgograd

2022: beat Argentina 2-1 (Group Stage) at Lusail#FIFAWorldCup2022 #FIFA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 22, 2022

📸 - Saudi Arabia leading 2-1 against Argentina in minute 74 while still continuing their high line. This team doesn't fail to impress. pic.twitter.com/Kob02mfgDD — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) November 22, 2022

Every Saudi player competes in the country's domestic league.



All but five Argentine players compete in top-five Euro leagues. — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) November 22, 2022

❌ Argentina have had as many disallowed goals (3) as Saudi Arabia have managed shots



🇦🇷 1-2 🇸🇦 #Qatar2022 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 22, 2022

Malayalis in Saudi Arabia who are Messi fans: pic.twitter.com/99pqmK8J3Z — T. H. Houghton (@sidin) November 22, 2022

• Rejected by Ghana❌



• Won the AFCON in 2012 with Zambia🏆



• Won with Ivory Coast the AFCON in 2015🏆



Today he has masterminded the biggest shock in World Football, his Saudi Arabia team are leading World Cup favorites Argentina 1-2 in Qatar.



Build Havre Renard a statue🫡 pic.twitter.com/wmtgr84lun — Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) November 22, 2022

This Saudi offside trap is unbelievable — 🐉 🇧🇷🇸🇳🇲🇦🇨🇦🇦🇺🇬🇭🇯🇵 etc (@mozarros1) November 22, 2022

Argentina had more offsides vs. Saudi Arabia, seven, than they did in all of the 2018 World Cup where they had six. Via @TNTSportsAR. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/VEAhKXVsIx — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 22, 2022

Won the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations with Zambia.



Won the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast.



Leads Saudi Arabia to a surprise victory over Argentina in the 2022 World Cup.



It's time to familiarise yourself with the tactical genius that is coach Herve Renard 🧠 pic.twitter.com/ynJ3XYpbjt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 22, 2022

Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦, a team ranked 51st in the world has ended Argentina’s unbeaten run of 36 games. Argentina 🇦🇷 are ranked third in the world and are considered as title favourites.



Messi’s side last tasted defeat on July 3, 2019 against rivals Brazil in the Copa America semis. pic.twitter.com/qs1TpVFU5u — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) November 22, 2022

Herve Renard on the cusp of getting a palace and a fleet of Mercedes if his team manages to hold out for the next few minutes. Would go down as one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history. — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) November 22, 2022

Elon Musk acquiring Twitter. Saudi Arabia beating Argentina at a World Cup in Qatar. Somewhere there’s a billionaire with a dubious human rights record holding a lamp with one wish left. — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) November 22, 2022

Absolutely unbelievable from Saudi Arabia, that was one result not a single person saw coming. Biggest upset in tournament history? #ARGKSA — Janine Beckie (@janinebeckie) November 22, 2022

This is me waking up after nodding off at halftime https://t.co/UR4OCn1dDq pic.twitter.com/kcLDFRlm1i — Aaron West (@oeste) November 22, 2022

Regardless of what happens in the final 20 minutes, this has truly been a masterful defensive performance from Saudi Arabia, against the team many have picked to win the World Cup. Fantastic organization and coordination. — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) November 22, 2022

Argentina haven’t lost a game of football since 2019 btw. 36 games. — Alex. (@alexfrco) November 22, 2022

Unreal from Saudi Arabia with their press and brave high line providing one of the World Cup's great shocks.



Argentina's 36-match unbeaten run stretching back to 2019 was marked by a sense of calm and surety under Lionel Scaloni. That vanished in the second half. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) November 22, 2022

What a result for Saudi Arabia, Argentina stunned! That has to be one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. Incredible. #FIFAWorldCup — Jules Breach (@julesbreach) November 22, 2022

Saudi Arabia have beaten Argentina in the Qatar World Cup.

I'll leave it to people smarter than me to discuss the soft power ramifications. — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) November 22, 2022

In their opening game of the 2022 World Cup, Saudi Arabia have ended Argentina's 36-game unbeaten run. 🇸🇦



Football, eh?#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/CVTtC482yU — Squawka (@Squawka) November 22, 2022

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard was coach of the Zambia team that travelled to Goa to play two friendlies in 2011. Zambia defeated Goa XI (4-1) and India (5-0) at Fatorda, and then won the Africa Cup of Nations.#IndianFootball — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) November 22, 2022

Herve Renard becomes the first manager to both lose to Boston United in League Two and beat Argentina in the World Cup. https://t.co/NVrpzyanHJ — Richard Jolly 🇺🇦 (@RichJolly) November 22, 2022

Arab commentary on #Saudi’s 2 - 1 stunner Goal vs #Argentina is everything. 90 seconds of Arab pride, beating the impossible, thanking God to celebrate score. Poetic:

pic.twitter.com/WpqJa5nyUm — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) November 22, 2022

Must Listen: Arabic commentatary as Saudi Arabia shock Lionel Messi’s Argentina with this exclamation point strike by Salem Al-Dawsari. Akin to watching a 16 seed drop a #1 in March Madness. Miracle on Ice with more sinister geopolitical undertones 🤯

pic.twitter.com/sSccwzdMW2 — roger bennett (@rogbennett) November 22, 2022

Report by AFP