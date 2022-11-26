Hockey, India vs Australia match No 1 live: Score updates, statistics, reactions and more
Follow updates as Indian men take on Australia in the first hockey Test match ahead of the World Cup.
Live updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian hockey. The senior men’s team begin their final leg of their World Cup preparations with a five-match Test series against Australia.
The last time these two sides met, the Kookaburras beat India 7-0 to win gold at the Commonwealth Games. India have a poor record against the Aussies in recent times with their last outright win coming in 2016.
Australia are playing for the first time since their Commonwealth Games triumph and will use these five matches to finalise their World Cup team as well as their strategies.
Harmanpreet Singh-led India face crucial test against Australia with World Cup looming
India squad:
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas (V/C), Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar
Midfielders: Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: FIH Media / Disney+Hotstar