India internationals Yastika Bhatia and Renuka Singh were the top performers with bat and ball respectively as India D defeated India A in the final at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur to win the Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy.

Renuka Singh returned with figures of 3/24 with the ball as India A were restricted to 144/5 in 20 overs. Yastika Bhatia top scored with an unbeaten 80 in the run-chase after fellow opener Jasia Akhter scored a quick-fire 47 as India D chased down the target (148/3) with an over to spare and seven wickets in hand.

Opting to field first, Sneh Rana-led India D saw Renuka Singh provide a strong start with two wickets in the powerplay. India A recovered thanks to half centuries from Nuzhat Parween and Harleen Deol, the latter continuing her good form in the domestic season.

The chase saw India D post 62 runs in the first 10 overs with Akhter doing the bulk of the scoring at that point. But Bhatia went from 21 off 27 to finish on 80* off 56 balls to see her side home. The left-hander from Baroda, who recently found herself out of the T20I side for India, had scored an unbeaten 99* earlier in the tournament.

India will be playing world champions Australia in a five-match home series in December.

Here’s a look at the top performers from the T20 tournament that pitted four sides against each other:

Top 10 run-scorers

PLAYER TEAM I R NO HS AVG SR 50
Y H Bhatia IND-D 4 203 3 99* 203.00 134.43 2
Nuzhat Parween IND-A 4 130 - 55 32.50 100.00 2
Harleen B Deol IND-A 4 124 1 61 41.33 133.33 2
Jasia Akhter IND-D 4 114 1 56* 38.00 132.55 1
Shafali Verma IND-B 3 103 1 91* 51.50 160.93 1
Pooja Vastrakar IND-C 3 94 - 61 31.33 138.23 1
S S Shinde IND-A 4 91 - 42 22.75 108.33 0
Amanjot Kaur IND-A 4 75 3 49 75.00 100.00 0
Deepti IND-B 3 60 1 26 30.00 100.00 0
Priya Punia IND-C 3 55 - 27 18.33 78.57 0
via BCCI.tv

Most wickets

POS PLAYER TEAM I WKTS AVG ECON SR
1 Renuka K Singh IND-D 3 8 9.37 6.25 9.00
2 Deepti IND-B 3 7 9.57 6.70 8.57
3 Rajeshwari IND-D 4 6 10.16 4.25 14.33
4 Sahana S Pawar IND-A 4 5 15.40 5.50 16.80
5 Arundathi Reddy IND-B 2 3 12.33 6.16 12.00
6 Saika Ishaque IND-A 2 3 12.66 4.75 16.00
7 S R Patil IND-A 2 3 19.33 8.28 14.00
8 Rashi Kanojiya IND-C 3 3 23.66 7.10 20.00
9 Pooja Vastrakar IND-C 3 3 31.66 9.50 20.00
10 Sneh Rana IND-D 4 3 23.33 5.83 24.00
11 K Anjali Sarvani IND-A 4 3 25.66 5.50 28.00
via BCCI.tv