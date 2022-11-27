Puneri Paltans continued their run at the top of the Pro Kabaddi League table with a comfortable 38-25 win over the Telugu Titans on Saturday, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, while UP Yoddhas remained in fourth after a 35-33 win over the Patna Pirates. U Mumba jumped back into playoff position with a 49-41 win over Bengal Warriors.

In what has been regular for the Paltan, there were again no Super 10s or High 5s as the team put in another all-round effort to come up with a win. Aslam Inamdar and Pankaj Mohite top scored with eight points each, while Sanket Sawant and skipper Fazel Atrachali scored four and three tackle points respectively.

Pardeep Narwal later came up with 15 raid points for the Yoddhas to cancel out the 12 points Rohit Gulia managed for the Pirates.

But in the first match of the night, the battle for a playoff position went in the way of U Mumba.

Maninder Singh, the Warriors’ captain did manage to get another Super 10 under the belt, scoring 13 points. But Guman Singh and Ashish were in fine form for the Mumbai team, scoring 14 and 13 points respectively to ensure the win in a high-scoring match.