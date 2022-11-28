On a night of high-scoring Pro Kabaddi League matches at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, Bengaluru Bulls picked up a 52-49 win over Dabang Delhi shortly after the Tamil Thalaivas got back to winning ways after beating the Gujarat Giants 42-39.

The defending champions from Delhi did have Naveen Kumar and Vijay Malik in good form, as both raiders picked up a Super 10, scoring 11 and 14 respectively. But it was the explosive raiding of Bharat Hooda from the Bulls that made all the difference.

The youngster scored an impressive 23 points alone, and was well supported by Vikash Kandola’s 10 raid points to help the Bulls climb back to second place in the league table.

In the earlier match, Narender and Ajinkya Pawar combined well in attack for the Tamil Thalaivas, as they scored 13 and 12 points respectively to help their team pip the struggling Giants.

The win pushes the Chennai-team up to fifth place in the group stage, with just four matches left to play.

The Giants meanwhile are second from last in the group, after losing their fifth match on the trot.