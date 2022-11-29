India’s Under-19 women’s team put in another impressive performance to defeat New Zealand’s development team by 110 runs in the second T20 of the five-match series, at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s ground in Bandra Kurla Complex on Tuesday.

G Trisha and Archana Devi were impressive with the bat and ball respectively, while Hurley Gala had a good all-round day.

Shweta Sehrawat and Co took a 2-0 lead, having won the first T20 by seven wickets, in what is a crucial preparatory series ahead of the inaugural edition of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup in South Africa from January.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, India finished with a strong total of 176/6 from their 20 overs. In reply, the visitors once again struggled with the bat and were bowled-out for just 66 runs in 15 overs.

India got a solid opening partnership thanks to Soumya Tiwari and skipper Sehrawat. The New Zealand bowlers tried to keep things tight initially but both the right-handers kept the scoreboard ticking by punishing the loose deliveries.

Tiwari, who had got a match-winning 52* off 33 in the last game, played some classy strokes through the cover region again and scored 31 off 27 this time. While Sehrawat, who was dismissed for a four-ball duck in the first T20, hit seven fours in her 24-ball 34.

Like she did in the first game, Soumya Tiwari is peppering the cover region again. Classy shot that.#INDvNZ #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/tFqCI0BAAs — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) November 29, 2022

The prodigiously talented Trisha, in at No 3, hit the first six of the series and went on to be the top scorer of the match with 36 off 26. The right-hander was confident while taking the aerial route consistently and played an important role for her team through the middle overs.

Indian cricket: Prodigiously talented, G Trisha continues to make the right moves



Another key contribution with the bat came from wicketkeeper Hrishita Basu, who played two scoops and two powerful square cuts over point for fours. She was aggressive from the get-go and handed the momentum back to India after New Zealand had picked two wickets for nine runs in the middle overs.

Gala added the finishing touch to the Indian innings. The right-hander was run-out for 13 off 7, sacrificing her wicket for an extra run.

Overall, it was a promising batting performance from India. The fact that they finished with a total of 176 runs despite Trisha’s 36 being the highest score of the innings shows there were a number of contributions right through the batting order.

With the ball, Gala once again set the tone with a fine opening spell. Playing at her home ground, and in front of a sizeable contingent of family members, she bowled three overs first up and returned with figures of 3/18. The right-arm pacer, who is an all-rounder, had picked 3/18 in the first game too.

It was, however, Archana Devi, who was the pick of the bowlers on the day with figures of 3/15. The off-spinner, who hadn’t played the last game, tossed the ball up nicely and got some sharp turn. Among her wickets was that of Izzy Gaze, who came to the crease at No 4 and top-scored for New Zealand with 17 off 20.

India have dominated all departments in the first two games, with their fielding continuing to impress too, and will be keen to complete the series win when the two teams face at the same venue in the third T20 on Thursday.

India win the second T20 by 110 runs! Another strong performance by the hosts as they take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. G Trisha (36 off 26), Archana Devi (3/15) and Hurley Gala (3/18) were the standout performers.



IND: 176/6

NZ: 66 all out (15)#INDvNZ #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/aTVHuqXxdw — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) November 29, 2022

India U19 women’s squad for T20s vs New Zealand: Shweta Sehrawat (c), Shikha Shalot, Trisha G, Soumya Tiwari (vc), Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Nandini Kashyap (wk), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD.

Schedule for the series Date Time Venue 27-Nov-22 India won MCA BKC, Mumbai 29-Nov-22 India won MCA BKC, Mumbai 01-Dec-22 1:00 PM MCA BKC, Mumbai 04-Dec-22 1:00 PM MCA BKC, Mumbai 06-Dec-22 1:00 PM MCA BKC, Mumbai

