The inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup is now complete, and India have been crowned as the first -ever champions after beating England in the final held in Potchefstroom on Sunday. Throughout the tournament, the 16 participating teams have provided incredible performances, led by brilliant individual displays. Through that, the ICC has named the Team of the Tournament.

The selection panel featured commentators and former international cricketers, Lydia Greenway, Stacy-Ann King and Julia Price as well as journalist, Kalyani Mangale and ICC Women’s Cricket Manager, Snehal Pradhan, who led as Convenor. The chosen squad is led by England’s Grace Scrivens, whose all-round skills and leadership qualities have been a feature in England’s run to the final.

Her destructive 93 against Ireland, as well as 56 against the West Indies, were her big highlights with the bat. With ball in hand, she was nerveless and there was no better example than the calm manner in which she closed out the semi-final against Australia.

India’s winning skipper, Shafali Verma, makes a more than capable inclusion into the team with her unflappable manner and composure at the crease. She offered control with the ball but could also get on with it when she had to – as she proved with her unforgettable 45 not out from 16 balls against South Africa.

The top-order also sees India rock Shweta Sehrawat rewarded for a fortnight of fine batting. Her 92 against South Africa in their opener, as well as 61 not out in the semi-final against New Zealand underlined her class, but she was a constant source of runs and stability.

New Zealand’s Georgia Plimmer is also recognized in the top-order, after a series of sparkling knocks to propel her side to the last four. Her 53 off 38 balls against Pakistan was a stand-out contribution, and she also scored an important 41 against West Indies.

Sri Lanka’s Dewmi Vihanga’s consistency with the ball saw her win a slot in the middle-order of the side. Her best was three for 11 against the United States of America, but she was constantly probing with the ball. She also made useful runs in the middle-order.

Bangladesh star Shorna Akter was a tower of strength for her side, mixing aggression with the ball, tenacity on the field and a calm head under pressure. She completes the middle-order, with livewire, South African wicketkeeper Karabo Meso behind the stumps.

Often heard before she was seen, Meso displayed excellent glovework, especially up to the stumps. She also had the knack for scoring important runs, such as her 32 off 30 balls against Bangladesh in the Super Six stage.

The spin twins for the Team of the Tournament are Parshavi Chopra (India) and Hannah Baker (England). Both have the full bag of tricks, and wonderful control at this stage of their careers. They took wickets and asked questions every time they got the ball in their hands.

England’s Ellie Anderson delivered the best figures of the tournament, with her burst of five for 12 against the West Indies. Direct, but with good variations, she is perfectly partnered with Australia’s Maggie Clark to take the new ball.

Clark was the spearhead for the Aussies, often striking with the new ball to set the tone. Her three for 20 against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was her tournament best, but she contributed to every contest, underlying her value to the team.

The 12th player, and a worthy replacement if needed, is Pakistan spinner, Anosha Nasir. She brings delightful left-arm spin variation to the party, with deft control of flight and pace.