In Russia 2018, Senegal created an unwanted piece of history. Tied on a number of criteria with Japan in Group H, Senegal were knocked out on the basis of disciplinary points... based on the yellow/red card count. Japan pipped them by the barest of margins.

In 2022 – competing as the reigning African champions – Senegal reached the Fifa World Cup knockouts for first time since 2002. The man who led Senegal on the pitch in 2002, was the coach of the side in both 2018 and 2022. Aliou Cisse cemented his place in the pantheon of African football legends as he oversaw their run to the round of 16 in Qatar.

Fifa World Cup: Senegal down Ecuador in thriller to reach knockouts; Netherlands top group

And in another remarkable coincidence, the 20-year-old wait ended for Senegal exactly two years after one of their heroes of 2022, Papa Bouba Diop, died at 42. He had scored famously in a stunning win for Senegal against the then-defending champions France in the team’s opening match.

On Tuesday in Qatar, the winner came from the man wearing the captain’s armband, Kalidou Koulibaly. Senegal qualified for the knockout stages of the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Ecuador 2-1 and eliminating their opponents. Senegal leapfrogged Ecuador into second place and a spot in the last 16 thanks to goals first from Ismaila Sarr and then from skipper Koulibaly.

Here are some reactions to the African’s team’s memorable win:

1 - Senegal became the first African nation to beat a South American side at the #FIFAWorldCup since Cameroon v Colombia in 1990, ending a 21-game winless run (D4 L17). Lions. pic.twitter.com/NJEnlMdfHs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 29, 2022

"True lion never dies" 🦁🙏🏼



On Nov 29, 2020 #SEN's Papa Bouba Diop – who scored famously vs France in 2002 – died at 42.



On Nov 29, 2022 #SEN players hold up a poster for him after reaching the knockouts for first time since 2002. ♥️https://t.co/hyZtaL9WmA pic.twitter.com/YNpb8HIela — The Field (@thefield_in) November 29, 2022

Bravo @FootballSenegal pour la qualification, nul doute que Bouba Diop est fier de vous de la haut 🙏🏾🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳

2002-2022 @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/DB1dKMBDdS — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) November 29, 2022

Senegal has qualified to round 16 of the World Cup without Sadio Mane. This team is good, imagine he plays !! — Dr King Winter (@I_Am_Winter) November 29, 2022

🦁 Senegal narrowly lost the 2019 AFCON and came back 3 years later to win it.



🦁 Senegal became the first side to be knocked out of the group stages on fair play in the 2018 #FIFAWorldCup. Four years later they reach the knockout stages without Sadio Mané.



Aliou Cisse 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/trs5MDmW1M — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 29, 2022

For the first time Senegal win two consecutive #FIFAWorldCup matches ✨#TotalEnergiesAFCON champions is the keyword 🤩@Fsfofficielle pic.twitter.com/EvWjJwf7k7 — CAF (@CAF_Online) November 29, 2022

What a damn shame Sadio Mane isn't there at the #FIFAWorldCup



His team have been quite excellent as they confirm progress to the knockouts — Anirudh (@AnirudhMenon89) November 29, 2022

Kalidou Koulibaly made more clearances than any other player in Group A at the 2022 World Cup.



The Wall of Senegal sent his country into the knockout stages with his first-ever international goal. 🧱@midnite | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/nxczaQhnqX — Squawka (@Squawka) November 29, 2022

Senegal have made the World Cup knockout stage two times in their entire history:



Senegal went out of the World Cup group stage on 'fair play' four years ago. Were robbed of their star player Sadio Mane on the eve of the tournament. Hard not to feel pleased for them this time. A huge result for #SEN and African football. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) November 29, 2022