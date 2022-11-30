Stephanie Frappart will become the first female to referee a men’s World Cup match after Fifa announced on Tuesday that she will take charge of Thursday’s Group E match between Germany and Costa Rica.

France’s Frappart is one of three female referees among the 36 selected for the tournament in Qatar, alongside Rwandan official Salima Mukansanga and Japan’s Yoshimi Yamashita.

Three other female officials have travelled to the World Cup as assistant referees.

For the 38-year-old Frappart, refereeing her men’s World Cup match is the latest step in a rapid rise to the top level in Europe.

She was the first female to referee in France’s Ligue 1 in 2019, the same year she took charge of the women’s World Cup final in her home country.

Frappart also officiated the 2019 Uefa Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea, before refereeing the Champions League in 2020 and then the French Cup final last season.