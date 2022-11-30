Seeded Indian shuttlers Dhruv Negi and Unnati Hooda as well as unseeded Anmol Kharb marched into the U-17 singles pre-quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships 2022 after registering contrasting victories in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Wednesday.

While fifth-seed Dhruv, who hails from Uttarakhand, fought hard against Thailand’s Panya Phutthiphraisakul during his 21-14, 17-21, 21-15 win in the men’s category, top-seed Hooda and Kharb had easy outings in the women’s section.

Hooda wrapped up the match 21-7, 21-11 against the Indonesian shuttler Dea Nur Fadilla. Haryana-born Kharb too secured a confident 21-12, 21-19 win over Thailand’s Ratnacha Sompoch.

Neer Nehwal however ended up on the losing side in the U-17 category. He gave his all before conceding a 21-11, 9-21, 19-21 loss to Japan’s Kazuma Kawano in the hard-fought men’s singles round-of-32 contest.

In the U-15 singles, Mohammad Ali Mir, Ishita Negi and three other Indians progressed into the round-of-32 on the second day of the tournament.

Mohammad Ali and Gnana Dattu secured easy straight sets victories against Thailand’s Paramat Pumleng and Hong Kong’s Cheung Sai Shing by 21-16, 21-18 and 21-11, 21-13 respectively in the men’s category. Anish Thoppani, on the other hand, recovered well in time after losing the second game to finish the match in his favour by 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 against ninth-seed Maharishiel Gain of Indonesia.

Tankara Gnana Dattu TALASILA (India 🇮🇳) defeated CHEUNG Sai Shing (HKG 🇭🇰) 21-11, 21-13 on Day 2 of Toyota Gazoo Racing Badminton Asia U17 & U15 Junior Championships 🏸🔥



📸: Badminton Association of Thailand#Badminton #BadmintonAsia #BadmintonLovers #BAJCU1715 pic.twitter.com/1mtJkBd1Qo — Badminton Asia (@Badminton_Asia) November 30, 2022

Among women in U-15, fifth-seeded Ishita thrashed Lada Na Nakorn of Thailand by 21-9, 21-12 whereas Sampriti Pal outperformed Japan’s Ria Haga in a 21-16, 21-16 win.

Abhinav Garg, Suhasi Verma and Tanvi Sharma suffered defeats in the U-15 section.

Meanwhile in the U-15 men’s doubles opening round match, India duo of Bjorn Jaison and Aathish Sreenivas PV beat Sri Lanka’s Mihila Jayaweera and Janeesha Sethuhewa by 21-18, 21-17.

A few more matches are scheduled to take place later in the evening.

The prestigious continental event, which is being conducted after two years following the pandemic, will go on till December 4.

Full schedule of matches and draws available here.