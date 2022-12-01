President Droupadi Murmu conferred national sports awards to selected sportspersons, coaches and institutions at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi on Wednesday.

While table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal Achanta was the only athlete to receive the Khel Ratna honour this year, 25 athletes—including shuttlers Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy, boxers Nikhat Zareen and Amit Panghal, track and field athletes Eldhose Paul and Avinash Sable — were chosen for the Arjuna Award.

Here’s a look at some photos from the awards ceremony:

The awardees at National Sports Awards 2022 | Credit: President of India / Twitter

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

S. No. Name of the sportsperson Discipline
1. Sharath Kamal Achanta Table Tennis

Arjuna Award

S. No. Name of the sportsperson Discipline
1. Seema Punia Athletics
2. Eldhose Paul Athletics
3. Avinash Mukund Sable Athletics
4. Lakshya Sen Badminton
5. Prannoy HS Badminton
6. Amit Boxing
7. Nikhat Zareen Boxing
8. Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni Chess
9. R Praggnanandhaa Chess
10. Deep Grace Ekka Hockey
11. Shushila Devi Judo
12. Sakshi Kumari Kabaddi
13. Nayan Moni Saikia Lawn Bowl
14.  Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar Mallakhamb
15. Elavenil Valarivan Shooting
16. Omprakash Mitharval Shooting
17. Sreeja Akula Table Tennis
18. Vikas Thakur Weightlifting
19. Anshu Wrestling
20. Sarita Wrestling
21. Shri Parveen Wushu
22. Manasi Girishchandra Joshi Para Badminton
23. Tarun Dhillon Para Badminton
24. Swapnil Sanjay Patil Para Swimming
25. Jerlin Anika J Deaf Badminton

