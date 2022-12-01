England became the first team to score 500 runs on the opening day of a men’s Test match Thursday, putting Pakistan to the sword in Rawalpindi.

Four England batters scored centuries – remarkably none of them named Joe Root – as the visitors slammed 506, the all-time record for men’s Test on day one. The scoreboard read 506/4 and yet, only 75 overs had been bowled as bad light stopped play.

The previous record for runs on the first day was the 494 Australia accumulated against South Africa in Sydney in 1910.

More than 500 runs in a day is a feat that has only been achieved on four other occasions – three times by England and once by Sri Lanka – but never on the opening day of a Test.

The record is the 588 England ran up on day two of a test against India in 1936.

Most runs in a day in men's Test Batting team Opponent Day Runs Wkts Ground Match Date England India 2 588 6 Manchester 25 Jul 1936 England South Africa 2 522 2 Lord's 28 Jun 1924 Sri Lanka Bangladesh 2 509 9 Colombo (PSS) 21 Jul 2002 England South Africa 3 508 8 The Oval 17 Aug 1935 Pakistan England 1 506 4 Rawalpindi 1 Dec 2022 ESPNCricinfo

Here are some stats from the day:

506 - This is just the 5th time a side has scored 500+ runs in a single day of a men's Test match and only the second time since 1936 (Sri Lanka 509 on day 2 v Bangladesh, 2002); it is also the only time it has been achieved on day 1 of a Test. Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/T0zsvgLek7 — OptaJim (@OptaJim) December 1, 2022

England now 498/4 in 74.3 overs on the opening day at Rawalpindi...



The previous highest total made on the opening day of a Test match was 494/6 (in 99 overs) by Australia against South Africa at Sydney on December 9, 1910.#PAKvENG #PAKvsEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 1, 2022

Now the first team to score 500 on Day 1 of a Test. Ridiculous https://t.co/0OH7p1v45e — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) December 1, 2022

History Alert (again)!

- This is the first time any side has hit 4 Test 100s vs PAK in a single inns



- 3rd time ENG have managed the above



- This is the 24th instance of this happening in Tests - 5 of them have now occurred in Pakistan!#ENGvPAK — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) December 1, 2022

England had the overall record in sight too if bad light had not intervened:

Most runs in a day of Test cricket:

588 Eng v Ind, Manchester, 1936

522 Eng v RSA, Lord's, 1924

509 SL v Ban, Colombo, 2002

508 Eng v RSA, The Oval, 1935 — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) December 1, 2022

The run-fest got Twitter talking:

You're not dreaming England fans, that does say 506! 😲



An incredible performance with the bat 🏏 pic.twitter.com/TgnyjEN7g5 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) December 1, 2022

What we’ve seen in Rawalpindi is the coming together of a flat pitch (although the data doesn’t think unusually so; there’s inconsistent bounce) & a subpar Pakistan attack but most significantly England have played with attacking intent never seen before in Test cricket. #PAKvENG https://t.co/zMYU9puJzN — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) December 1, 2022

It is now the most EVER by any team on the first day of a Test match - 498-4 — Nick Hoult (@NHoultCricket) December 1, 2022

Four hundreds on day one, the slowest one was from 104 balls. Mental, revolutionary stuff from England. This won't always be this successful but it is game changing. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) December 1, 2022

What is this alternate universe we have entered into where everyone but Joe Root has scored a ton? 😂 pic.twitter.com/VRwHO21949 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) December 1, 2022

Unless Pakistan had a clause in their negotiations with CA and ECB that they will roll out only flat decks, these pitches make no sense at all when their WTC final qualification is in the line. I can't understand why PCB with a former captain as chief would prepare such pitches. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) December 1, 2022

Itna to play station par bhi nahi hota #PAKvENG — Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) December 1, 2022

500 runs in a day is pretty aggressive, but why haven’t Pakistan managed more wickets? The batsmen attacked, you could have too. #ENGvPAK — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) December 1, 2022

Bad light? Lol. England will score at 6 an over in total darkness — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) December 1, 2022

6 x 4s in an over off debutant part-timer Saud Shakeel.. Harry Brook achieves an unique feat. What a misery for Pakistani fans! #PakvENG #PindiTest — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) December 1, 2022

Don't know who is cursing himself more right now - Joe Root or Jonny Bairstow. #PAKvENG — TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy (@RandomCricketP1) December 1, 2022

England's run-rate on Day 1 - 6.74



Last 10 overs - 96/1



73 fours



3 sixes#PAKvENG #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) December 1, 2022

Here are the moments four England batters reached their tons:

Brilliant effort from Ben Duckett to bring up his first Test ton 👍#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/oXmeLROyB8 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 1, 2022

Harry Brook gets to his first 💯 in his second Test #PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/fE7u8IeYm5 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 1, 2022