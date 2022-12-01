A total of 991 players (714 Indian and 277 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the IPL 2023 player auction, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement on Thursday.

The Indian Premier League player registration closed on 30 November 2022.

The players’ list includes 185 capped, 786 uncapped and 20 players from Associate Nations. If every franchise were to have a maximum of 25 players in their squad, 87 players are available to be bought in the auction (of which up to 30 players can be overseas players).

The breakdown of the list is as below:

· Capped Indian (19 players)

· Capped International (166 players)

· Associate (20 players)

· Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (91 players)

· Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (3 players)

· Uncapped Indians (604 players)

· Uncapped Internationals (88 players)

The auction is set to take place on 23 December 2022 in Kochi.

Team-wise breakdown of overseas registrations Country Players Registered Afghanistan 14 Australia 57 Bangladesh 6 England 31 Ireland 8 Namibia 5 Netherlands 7 New Zealand 27 Scotland 2 South Africa 52 Sri Lanka 23 UAE 6 West Indies 33 Zimbabwe 6 Total 277

Here’s a look at the list of slots available for teams and their budgets: