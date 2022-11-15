All ten teams of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday announced the final list of players they have retained and released ahead of the auction for the 2023 edition of the T20 tournament.

The mini auction will be held on December 23 in Kochi, reported Star Sports.

One of the biggest updates on the day was Kieron Pollard’s retirement from the IPL after 13 seasons with Mumbai Indians. The 35-year-old will continue with MI in his new role as batting coach.

Among the big names released by the franchises were Kane Williamson (SRH), Dwayne Bravo (CSK), Mayank Agarwal (PBKS) and Nicholas Pooran (SRH).

IPL 2023 retentions blog

“It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I will keep playing for a few more years, but I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I’m no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either,” stated Pollard.

IPL: Mumbai Indians legend Kieron Pollard announces retirement from league, to be batting coach

Kolkata Knight Riders, who were busy all along in the trading window, are set to miss the services of three key overseas players in the upcoming season – Pat Cummins, Alex Hales and Sam Billings. The trio has decided to skip IPL 2023 due to personal reasons and international commitments.

IPL trades before retentions as confirmed by the league: Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff has been traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians



Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shardul Thakur has been traded from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders. Other way, emerging all-rounder Aman Khan has been traded to Delhi Capitals from Kolkata Knight Riders.

Purse remaining: MI: Rs 20.55 crore

SRH: Rs 42.25 crore

CSK: Rs 20.45 crore

PBKS: Rs 32.20 crore

GT: Rs 19.25 crore

LSG: Rs 23.35 crore

RCB: Rs 8.75 crore

RR: Rs 13.20 crore

DC: Rs 19.45 crore

Here’s a look at the players retained by the franchises:

List of players released by Delhi Capitals: Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat, Ashwin Hebbar.

Presenting 👉🏼 The 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐂 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐬 for #IPL2023 🔥



We will head into the #IPLAuction in pursuit of more talent to accompany them 🤝🏻#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPLRetention pic.twitter.com/VDOSZflneG — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 15, 2022

List of players released by Rajasthan Royals: Karun Nair, Anunay Singh, Tejas Baroka, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch

List of players released by Kolkata Knight Riders: Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson

List of players released by Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod.

List of players released by Chennai Super Kings: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan

List of players released by Gujarat Titans: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron

List of players released by Royal Challengers Bangalore: Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford.

Believe in the core!



12th Man Army, here are our 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗼𝘆𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 who will be a part of RCB’s #Classof2023!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/aQCnh2K66E — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 15, 2022

List of players released by Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills

List of players released by Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee

List of players released by Lucknow Super Giants: Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem.

#IPLRetention



Slots remaining and purse details.



KKR have the second most number of squad spots to fill and least funds remaining.



PBKS and SRH set to be quite busyhttps://t.co/LCrUjj2FCZ pic.twitter.com/ozDcmJtPKN — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) November 15, 2022

More to follow