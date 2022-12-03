International Cricket Watch: Ricky Ponting on Justin Langer’s help after a health scare – ‘My little mate looked after me’ The 47-year-old complained of chest pains and dizziness while commentating during the first Test between Australia and West Indies. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Ponting won three ICC Men's World Cups, two as captain of Australia | William West / AFP I had my little mate JL looking after me and I'm back here shiny and new this morning. Ready for a good day of Test cricket after missing the best part of yesterday. https://t.co/w98EUZCS8E— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ricky Ponting Justin Langer Australia vs West Indies Cricket Australia