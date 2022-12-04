International Cricket Watch: Steve Smith takes fine diving catch at slip to dismiss Jason Holder in Perth Test Smith took a diving catch at slip off Travis Head’s bowling to dismiss Jason Holder for three runs in the first Test at Perth. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Australia's Steve Smith dives for a catch off West Indies' Jason Holder during the fifth day of the first Test cricket match between Australia and the West Indies at Perth Stadium in Perth on December 4, 2022. | AFP Steve Smith kicks the heels up after a great catch at slip and Travis Head is off and celebrating! #PlayOfTheDay #AUSvWI | @nrmainsurance pic.twitter.com/y8yY0XdQuL— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Steve Smith Perth Jason Holder Cricket West Indies West Indies Tour of Australia 2022