Olivier Giroud became France’s all-time male top-scorer after scoring in the round of 16 match against Poland at the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The 36-year-old striker overtook fellow World Cup winner Thierry Henry after scoring the 52nd goal of his international career.

The AC Milan striker scored his 50th and 51st international goals in France’s 4-1 win over Australia in the group stage before scoring the record-breaking goal against Poland.

France’s all-time male top goal scorers Player Matches Goals 1 Olivier Giroud 116 52 2 Thierry Henry 123 51 3 Antoine Griezmann 113 42 4 Michel Platini 72 41 5 Karim Benzema 97 37 6 David Trezeguet 71 34 7 Kylian Mbappe 62 31 8 Zinedine Zidane 108 31 9 Just Fontaine 21 30 10 Jean-Pierre Papin 54 30 Stats courtesy: Transfermarkt

Here are some reactions to Giroud’s feat:

Note: The tweets in the article are for men’s football. France’s Eugénie Le Sommer has scored 86 goals in women’s football.