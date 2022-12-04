Olivier Giroud became France’s all-time male top-scorer after scoring in the round of 16 match against Poland at the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
The 36-year-old striker overtook fellow World Cup winner Thierry Henry after scoring the 52nd goal of his international career.
The AC Milan striker scored his 50th and 51st international goals in France’s 4-1 win over Australia in the group stage before scoring the record-breaking goal against Poland.
France’s all-time male top goal scorers
|Player
|Matches
|Goals
|1
|Olivier Giroud
|116
|52
|2
|Thierry Henry
|123
|51
|3
|Antoine Griezmann
|113
|42
|4
|Michel Platini
|72
|41
|5
|Karim Benzema
|97
|37
|6
|David Trezeguet
|71
|34
|7
|Kylian Mbappe
|62
|31
|8
|Zinedine Zidane
|108
|31
|9
|Just Fontaine
|21
|30
|10
|Jean-Pierre Papin
|54
|30
Here are some reactions to Giroud’s feat:
Note: The tweets in the article are for men’s football. France’s Eugénie Le Sommer has scored 86 goals in women’s football.