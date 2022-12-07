Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the second One Day International between India and Bangladesh at Dhaka on Wednesday. The Board of Broadcasting for Cricket in India announced that he has gone for scans after assessment by the medical team.

It was during the second over where Mohammad Siraj was bowling to Anamul Haque that the Indian captain struggled to hold on to the outside edge as it flew low and straight to him at second slip. In the process, he injured his hand and there was bleeding. Rajat Patidar came in as a fielding substitute.

Update: India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans. pic.twitter.com/LHysrbDiKw — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2022



Earlier in the match, Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss and elected to bat first against India as they look to clinch the series in the second one-day international.

The hosts won a thrilling opener of the three-match series with one wicket to spare in Dhaka on Sunday.

They made one change with Nasum Ahmed replacing Hasan Mahmud in the XI.

India made two changes in their bid to bounce back with spinner Axar Patel and speedster Umran Malik coming in for Shahbaz Ahmed and Kuldeep Sen.

Skipper Rohit Sharma said they expect to restrict the opposition “to a decent score and bat well”.

Teams Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (capt), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

